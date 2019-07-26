Hailey Baldwin Baby On The Brain, Star Experiences ‘Baby Fever’

Kylie Jenner posted a sweet photo of her daughter, Stormi, on Instagram and it’s got Hailey Baldwin with a baby on the brain. Hailey even admitted to experiencing “baby fever” after seeing the sweet post about the makeup guru’s baby.

According to Hollywood Life, Hailey commented on Kylie’s post and was just smitten with the one-year-old.

“Please stop giving me the most baby fever She’s the sweetest,” Hailey wrote in the comments.

She even included a somewhat sad emoji, showing her frustration with the fever. According to The Inquisitr, Hailey isn’t the only one feeling this way. Kylie Jenner’s big sister, Kendall Jenner, apparently also got a dose of baby fever from the photos and video of giggling baby Stormi. In the past, Kendall has made it clear she isn’t ready for children at all so her comment on the photo was pretty surprising.

“My baby fever after this is on overload,” Kendall wrote on the post.

Kylie posted the video earlier in the day on Thursday. She said that she and Tristan took Stormi on an “adventure.” Then, she went on to talk about how much she loves baby Stormi.

This isn’t the first time a baby has been brought up for Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber.

Recently, Justin posted on Instagram about how someday he will get to go on daddy-daughter dates. Then, he clarified saying that he isn’t having a baby right now. Apparently, he just wants to keep enjoying his new wife, Hailey, on her own for a while.

“Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

Loading...

The caption went along with a photo of the two enjoying a trip to Disney World.

Justin isn’t the only one that wants to wait on starting a family. Apparently, Hailey is also thinking it would be best to wait a few years. A source close to the situation says Hailey wants to wait until her late twenties or early thirties before starting to have a family Hollywood Life says.

Hailey is only 22 right now so she certainly has some time before starting a family of her own with Justin Bieber.

Hailey and Justin had a bit of a rocky relationship in the past until they finally got together and finally married in September 2018.