Jen Selter Looks Smoking Hot In Sheer Dress In Underwater Restaurant

Fitness model Jen Selter recently stunned fans in a sizzling selfie that showcased her curves, as well as a unique destination she visited.

In the Instagram snap, Selter posed with her back to the camera and her arms outstretched up in the air. She rocked a form-fitting white dress that hugged all her curves and showcased her hourglass physique. While the dress appeared to be a conservative midi length with long sleeves, a closer look revealed that it was actually sheer and Selter’s curves were on full display.

What was even more intriguing than Selter’s outfit was her surroundings. She took the snap from an underwater restaurant, a unique location that many people have likely never even imagined, let alone eaten at. There appeared to be some kind of a dome over the restaurant, and floors covered with square patterned carpeting or tiles. Two rows of tables and chairs were visible and it looked like any other restaurant, with the exception of the incredible underwater view.

Selter further tantalized her fans by adding a short video to the snap, in which she flaunted her physique in the figure-hugging dress. The video offered a front view of Selter’s dress, and the look is even sexier than from behind. While the dress is a midi length in the back, the front has a high slit that allowed Selter’s toned legs to be on full display. The top had a small keyhole detail that drew attention to her assets, and the overall look was super-sheer and sexy. Though she was underwater, Selter accessorized with a pair of sunglasses in her playful pose-off.

The fitness model’s snap received over 127,000 likes within just seven hours, and people loved the peek at the unique spot.

One follower seemed to recognize the location and expressed her desire to check it out herself.

“Omg I’ve always wanted to go there.”

Another follower commented on the curves visible through the sheer fabric of the dress and seemed to be drooling over Selter’s sexy physique.

“That silhouette tho.”

The location of Selter’s snap is definitely a change of pace from her normal background. The bootylicious bombshell generally shares snaps of herself lounging by a pool or spending time on the beach.

Selter recently returned from a trip to Bali, Indonesia, where she shared countless selfies and outfits with her eager followers. Judging by her choice in restaurants, she seems to have caught the travel bug, so fans will have to stay tuned to see where she goes next.