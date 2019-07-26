Jordyn Woods Gets Cozy With Yet Another One Of Khloé Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriends

Jordyn Woods can’t seem to help herself from courting controversy. According to TMZ, the former best friend of Instagram superstar Kylie Jenner was recently spotted getting cozy with NBA player James Harden, who is not-so-coincidentally an ex-boyfriend of Kylie’s half-sister, Khloé Kardashian. Khloé and Harden dated from June, 2015, to February, 2016.

The move comes months after Woods infamously kissed Khloé’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, at a late night party in February. Though Khloé and Thompson had suffered volatility and other cheating scandals before, the betrayal ended up being the nail in the coffin for their relationship.

“You ARE the reason my family broke up!” the reality television star later wrote on Twitter about Woods.

More recently, the former Kardashian-Jenner bestie was seen on a night out at Houston hot spot Belle Station, where Harden was also present. Though many would think that Woods would have learned her lesson, it appears the 21-year-old was more than ready to repeat history.

Instead of steering clear from potential drama, Jordyn and Harden decided to cozy up in the same booth. Later, Woods stood up and danced in front of the famed basketball player while she took a hookah hit in videos which were obtained by TMZ.

According to the celebrity news website, Woods and Harden may have been acting familiar with each other because the two had been “hanging out for a long time,” while Khloé was still dating Tristan Thompson. Though Jordyn told her circle that Khloé knew about the pairing and had given her blessing, TMZ claims that this was not true, and the third Kardashian sister was unaware of their association.

According to The Daily Mail, Woods was seen at Harden’s All-Star Game party in February of 2018. She also allegedly told her friends in February that she had “hooked up” with the NBA star. Even more salacious were the rumors that Woods had made out with the Rockets player the evening after her incident with Thompson.

Neither Harden, nor Woods has made any public comments about their relationship. Khloé Kardashian has likewise not made any public remarks.

Since the fallout, Kylie has hinted at Jordyn’s possible duplicitous nature, as reported by The Inquisitr. At the time of the February incident, Woods originally denied any impropriety with Thompson. Since learning the truth, Kylie claimed that she told Woods over the phone that Woods’ ability to be two-faced was scary.

“I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, that you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'”