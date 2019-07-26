‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Flaunts Killer Curves In Dangerously High Cut Silver Swimsuit

Olivia Brower is showing off her famous figure on Instagram again, and her thousands of fans are absolutely loving it.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a sizzling new Boomerang post to her feed on Thursday, July 25, and one glance proves why it’s already racked up thousands of views after its first hour of going live. The post included a geotag placing the babe in the Bahamas, which provided a stunning background of the beach and gorgeous blue water flowing into the sand where Olivia was standing. Though the view was no doubt scenic, it was the bombshell herself that captivated her audience with a sexy, skin-baring display that was hard to ignore.

The 24-year-old sent pulses racing in an eye-catching silver swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. Its skintight fabric hugged ever inch of Olivia’s famous curves, whiles it daringly low scoop neckline barely kept her voluptuous assets from spilling out and provided for a seriously busty display. That wasn’t the only NSFW element of the garment, however, as the design of its lower half exposed even more of the bombshell’s incredible physique — and her fans certainly did not seem to mind. The swimsuit was also of a dangerously high cut style that provided coverage only where it was necessary, leaving the stunner’s long, toned legs completely uncovered. The positioning of the camera also caught a glimpse of its cheeky style that left Olivia’s booty completely bare as well.

Olivia stood with her hands high above her head as the golden sun provided a natural spotlight to her incredible bikini body. Her light brown tresses appeared damp as if she had just gone for a swim in the water behind her, and slicked back behind her head. The look kept her locks from covering her face, which was done up with a stunning minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 2,000 times after just one hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous girl,” one person wrote, while another called her a ‘queen.”

Olivia’s fellow S.I. model Robin Holzken couldn’t even find words for her comment, simply using the flame and heart-eyed emoji to express her admiration for the short clip.

