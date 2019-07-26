‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: New Images Reveal Thora Birch As Gamma

Two new images showing Gamma masked and unmasked have been released by AMC.

As AMC starts its marketing for up the upcoming season of its hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, images have just been released showing new character, Gamma.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was suspected by some eagle-eyed fans that Gamma had already been shown in the new Season 10 trailer released during last weekend’s Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, one of the newly released images confirms that it was indeed Gamma in the trailer.

Gamma, who is a member of the Whisperers, will be played by Thora Birch and is described as being very protective of Alpha (Samantha Morton). In addition, AJC describes Gamma as “a believer and committed to the Whisperers’ way of life.” Considering Gamma’s name, which is the third letter in the Greek alphabet, it is speculated that she will be third in charge behind Alpha and Beta (Ryan Hurst).

AMC has released four new images from Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Among these images are two portraying Gamma. As Collider points out, these images were originally shown during the AMC’s panel at the Television Critics Association Press Tour this week.

Thora Birch stars as Gamma Gene Page / AMC

One image show Gamma unmasked. The second shows her with her mask, which confirms that it was her character seen with Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) in the Season 10 trailer for The Walking Dead.

In addition to the new images of Gamma, AMC has also released an image of Michonne (Danai Guirira) fighting walkers while a fire burns in the background. An image of Dr. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) speaking on the radio has also been released. As yet, it is unclear from which episode these four new images are from in Season 10.

The upcoming season of The Walking Dead will see the main groups continue to go up against the Whisperers after the devastating loss in Season 9. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carol has already vowed to take out Alpha in the new season. However, as yet, no details have been confirmed regarding whether or not Carol is successful in this task so viewers will just have to tune into the Season 10 premiere on October 6 to find out more.

You can view all of the new Season 10 images from The Walking Dead below.

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: New Images Reveal Thora Birch As Gamma Gamma, unmasked

Gamma, masked

Michonne

Loading... Dr Eugene Porter

You can also view the new trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead and catch the sneak peek of Gamma below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.