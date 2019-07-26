Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Sexy Red Bikini On Mexican Vacation

Blonde bombshell rapper Chanel West Coast is spending some time in Mexico on a vacation, and she has been keeping her Instagram followers updated with plenty of sexy selfies.

In her most recent post, Chanel shared a triple update that showcased her physique in a red bikini from all angles.

In the first shot, Chanel had a huge smile on her face and was photographed from the side. She rocked a pair of high-waisted red bikini bottoms, as well as a red bikini top. Her hair was pulled back in two braids, and she accessorized the look with hoop earrings, sunglasses, and a gorgeous Missoni wrap that she threw behind her in the air. She wore flip-flops and her body — especially her curvy booty — looked totally amazing in the look.

Chanel flaunted her cleavage in the second shot. While her ample assets weren’t visible from the side view, her cleavage was almost spilling from the top of the sporty bikini top in a full-frontal shot. She draped the wrap around herself and allowed the long fringe to blow in the wind. The stunning combination of the bright red bikini and the multi-colored wrap made for a sizzling snap that had fans drooling.

In the final snap of the series, Chanel moved away from the pool and headed out in front of the actual ocean. She was photographed slightly from behind, and flaunted her curves yet again, this time showing off her toned legs. In the background, the ocean was visible, with a boat gliding across it. The combination of the red and blue was eye-catching and breathtaking.

The snaps received over 36,000 likes within just two hours, and her fans couldn’t get enough in the comments section.

“Living your best life indeed,” one fan said.

Another fan complimented both her beauty and her role on an MTV comedy show.

“Hello, I just want to let you know I think you are so beautiful and I love you on ridiculousness I watch it all the time.”

Prior to posting the sizzling selfies near the ocean, Chanel shared a hilarious video from the night before. In the video, Chanel was sprawled out across a pillow wearing a revealing tie-dyed dress that showcased her curves.

She was sleeping, but in her half-awake state she threw up some funny hand symbols that she joked about in the caption. Her hair was in the same braids that she rocked in the red bikini shots.