Jennifer Lopez Looks Smoking Hot In Triple Update From Her 50th Birthday Bash

Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated her birthday, and it was a major milestone as she turned 50-years-old. The beauty from the Bronx shared two videos on her Instagram page capturing the night, and the party looked like it was absolutely insane. In the videos, Lopez danced her heart out right in front of the DJ booth and appeared to be having a total blast.

She also made sure to share a triple update on Instagram, in which fans could see her full outfit more clearly than in a video where she was moving around and dancing, though. In the caption for the update, Lopez wrote a heartfelt message thanking everyone for all the videos they captured from her evening, and for all the love they surrounded her with.

In the first shot from the triple update, Lopez stood in front of an enormous cake. The multi-tiered masterpiece was done in shades of black and gold, and had sparklers all around it that emitted a magical glow. Lopez had a drink in her hand, and was looking up at the top of the cake in joy. Her outfit was visible in the shot, and it was truly a stunning selection for the special occasion.

Lopez rocked a gown that had criss-crossing straps across her chest and a low v-neck that showed off plenty of cleavage. The dress was covered in shimmering sequins, and also had a scandalous slit that exposed a ton of leg. In the background, fans could spot a photographer, as well as a particularly happy guest.

The second shot she shared was a sweet snap with her partner Alex Rodriguez. The snap also further showcased Lopez’s outfit — and how incredible her body looked in it. In a shot taken slightly from the side, it became evident that Lopez’s cleavage was on display, as was a lot of bronzed skin. The top of the dress was little more than a skimpy bikini top with some straps completing the look, and it looked phenomenal on her. She rocked a bronzed vibe for her makeup, a pair of massive hoop earrings, and a flirty half-up high ponytail hairstyle.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the shot, and the triple update received over 2.2 million likes within just seven hours.

The comments section was filled with fans and celebrities alike wishing her a happy birthday. Sofia Vergara shared her happy birthday wishes in Spanish, and fashion legend Donatella Versace also complimented Lopez’s beauty in the comments section.