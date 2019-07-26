Donald Trump Says Sweden ‘Let African American Community Down’ In A$AP Rocky Case

President Donald Trump has slammed Sweden for charging A$AP Rocky with assault in some blistering tweets posted on Thursday. In one tweet, Trump declares that Sweden let the African American community down by continuing to incarcerate Rocky.

“Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States,” he tweeted. “I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rocky was arrested in early July in Stockholm after a fight between himself, members of his team and another group of men. Before he was arrested the “Fashion Killa” rapper posted videos which he claims proves that he’s innocent. In the caption of one of the clips, he calls the men “drug addicts” and said that they were the aggressors in the situation. According to Rocky, these men followed them and had been terrorizing female passers-by.

The Los Angeles Times reports that one of the men who Rocky accused of inciting the violence has been released from jail. Prosecutors determined that he should be released since he was pushed first by a member of Rocky’s entourage. In a statement to the press, Swedish Senior Public Prosecutor Daniel Suneson notes that the rapper’s crew asked the man to leave them alone multiple times.

As The Inquisitr previously noted Trump had declared that he would speak Prime Minister Löfven on Rocky’s behalf

“Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” the POTUS tweeted. “I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!

However, Löfven said that the rapper wouldn’t get any special treatment from his country’s authorities

“In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries,” Lofven said, as reported by NBC News.

According to an article from CNN, Swedish prosecutors used cellphone videos, surveillance videos and text messages from the rapper’s to team to substantiate their charge against A$AP Rocky.

His trial is scheduled to begin on July 30, the BBC notes.

Loading...

The case has been compared to rapper G-Eazy’s arrest in the same country. In 2018, the rapper was charged with assault and narcotics possession. He was allowed to leave Sweden soon after the altercation and was forced to pay a fine.

Prosecutor David Suneson advised that the two cases shouldn’t be compared.

“He [G-Eazy] admitted most of the things that he was accused of,” Suneson said, as reported by the BBC. “I can see why that case only took a couple of days… you can’t compare them,” he said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxcgqrNHDX