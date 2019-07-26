‘Game Of Thrones’: HBO Boss Tells Fans That There Will Not Be A Remake Of The Final Season

Casey Bloys revealed at the recent Television Critics Association's press tour that HBO did not plan to remake 'Game of Thrones.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final season of Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

When Season 8 of HBO’s Game of Thrones concluded, there was plenty of outrage from fans. Much of the anger boiled down into two categories: claims that Season 8 was rushed and that storylines — particularly the one involving Daenerys Targaryen — were unrealistic. In fact, many fans signed a petition to have the final season redone. Now, HBO’s Casey Bloys has spoken out about that petition.

Following the conclusion of Game of Thrones‘ eighth season, a petition was immediately set up on Change.org asking HBO to redo the season. The petition claimed that the writers on Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, were incompetent with the final season as a result of having no original source material to fall back on. The petition sought to have new writers instated and the season be redone. At the time of publication, more than 1.6 million people have signed the petition.

Since the final season of Game of Thrones aired, many critics have also agreed that the final season was not HBO’s best efforts. However, HBO has remained relatively silent on Benioff and Weiss’ efforts.

HBO's programming chief says there's been no serious consideration given to remaking "Game of Thrones'" final season despite fan complaints. Casey Bloys says the negativity will affect the show's prequel plans "Not at all." https://t.co/FJsnIvrlDs — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 25, 2019

Now, according to Entertainment Weekly, HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, has stated that a remake is certainly not on the table at HBO.

“The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn’t something we seriously considered,” Bloys said during the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills, California, this week.

“I can’t imagine another network would.”

Loading...

Bloys also talked about Game of Thrones, being so hugely popular for HBO also had its downside regarding the final season and how they would tie up the series.

“There are very few downsides to having a hugely popular show. One I can think of, when you try to end it, many people have opinions on how to end it. I think that comes with the territory.”

While many fans and critics didn’t like the ending of Game of Thrones, it hasn’t deterred HBO from persuing other series set within the same universe as the original. Already, a pilot has been shot for a prequel series. In addition, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are still one or two more Game of Thrones spinoff scripts open for consideration by the network.

Season 8 was the final season for HBO’s Game of Thrones. Currently, a prequel series set in the same universe is in development.