Lisa Rinna’s Bikini & Cowboy Hat Dancing To Billie Eilish Is Beyond Epic: Kelly Ripa Directly Comments

Lisa Rinna is something else. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star comes with a killer body and a personality to match. The 56-year-old has sent Instagram another of her trademark bikini videos – this one may just clock in as the most epic to date.

Earlier today, Lisa updated her account. The video showed this mother of two jamming out to a Billie Eilish track in what appeared to be her home. Lisa was working her gym-honed body to the music in an ensemble that seemed out to flaunt the results of her grueling workouts. Her itsy-bitsy bikini was multi-colored, striped, and perfectly fitted. The two-piece was sending out the star’s rock-hard abs, toned legs, and sexy cleavage, although this look came with a particularly eye-catching accessory. A very visible cowboy hat added even more pizzazz to a video that would likely have proven a hit without the headwear.

Lisa didn’t appear to need a lengthy caption for her video.

Fans have been going nuts. While some queried what the music was – Lisa edited the title of the song into her caption after posting it – others simply threw Lisa the thumbs-up via fun comments or emoji. A reply even came in from Live! with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa. The 48-year-old sent Lisa love with a black-heart emoji.

Lisa has been making major headlines of late. The star recently admitted to “probably” having food issues, per The Inquisitr. As fans will know, Lisa’s daughter Amelia is in recovery from anorexia nervosa. Buzz around Lisa’s daughter and the star’s own slender frame prompted some probing from Andy Cohen.

“Do I have any food issues? I probably do ’cause I’m in this business,” Lisa told Andy.

“People have said, ‘Well, you don’t look anorexic. You’re not that thin.’ Which is a really big trigger. It’s f***ing difficult,” she added.

Lisa did, however, reassure fans that she herself “probably” isn’t anorexic and definitely isn’t bulimic. The star remained adamant that her slim frame is down to working out.

Loading...

At the age of 56, Lisa definitely falls under the umbrella of age-defying celebrities. This star may have fronted gossip columns on account of her lip injections, but her overall look still hits the mark for a woman looking way younger than her years. Lisa joins other age-defying stars such as 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez, also 50.

Lisa has 2 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Lisa should follow her account.