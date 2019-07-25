Watch Grêmio FB vs. Club Libertad Live Stream: CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Round Of 16, Start Time, Preview

Grêmio FB, the two-time Brazilian champions, host 20-time Paraguay league titlists Club Libertad in the final Copa Libertadores Round of 16 first-leg match.

Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense, the two-time Brazilian champions who have won the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores three times, most recently in 2017, rank just below the top tier of favorites to win this year’s South American continental chmapionship, at 9-1 odds, according to Newsweek. But they may have an extra jolt of motivation as they enter the first leg of their Round of 16 match against heavy underdogs Club Libertad of Asunción, Paraguay — their 23-year-old star attacker Everton Soares, who is already in his sixth year with Grêmio. Everton led Brazil to the Copa America title earlier this month, and now has a chance to win another continental title with his club team before a rumored jump to Europe, in the match that will live stream from Porto Alegre.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Grêmio FB vs. Club Libertad Copa Libertadores Round of 16 first-leg match on Tuesday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Brasília Time at the 60,540-seat Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on Thursday, June 25. In Paraguay, kickoff will take place at 8:30 p.m. Paraguay Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 1:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, July 26. In the United States, the live stream gets underway at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 5:30 p.m. Pacific. In Spain and throughout Central Europe, that start time will be 2:30 a.m. Central European Time on Friday.

Last week, Everton said that he could not even promise that he would be with the Grêmio club for the Round of 16 match, after English Premier League side Arsenal were rumored to be assembling a bid for left-side attacker who has scored 41 goals in 178 games across all competitions for the Brazilian Serie A club, per Soccerway.

Grêmio were said to be insisting on a non-negotiable transfer fee of about $45 million for the young star, according to Metro UK. Whether Arsenal will meet that price remains unclear, but Spanish side Atlético Madrid has already reportedly offered about $38 million for Everton.

Club Libertad after their Round of 16 two-legged tie as heavy underdogs to Grêmio. Luis Vera / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of Grêmio FB vs. Club Libertad, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite provider login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans of the premier CONMEBOL club tournament without login credentials for the BeIn network can also view the Grêmio FB vs. Club Libertad match online for free. Here’s how. Sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each also includes a no-obligation, seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Imortal Tricolor vs. Gumarelo match live stream for free.

In Paraguay, Fox Play Sur will carry the live stream, as it will in several Caribbean and Central American countries as well. In Brazil, the SportTV Football network will broadcast and live stream the match.

In Canada, all Copa Libertadores matches will be streamed live on the BeIn Sports Canada streaming platform. In Spain, DAZN Spain will carry the live stream of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 match.

Other international viewers can try a Facebook Live stream to watch the Copa Libertadores showdown.

For an exhaustive list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of Grêmio FB vs. Club Libertad Copa Libertadores Round of 16 first-leg match, pay a visit to the Live Soccer TV site.

In the United Kingdom, the only live stream will be offered to customers of the betting site Bet365. Otherwise, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the Grêmio FB vs. Club Libertad Round of 16 match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.