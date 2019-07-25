Bikini-Modeling ‘Teen Mom’ Star, Mackenzie McKee, Flaunts Insane Gym Body Ahead Of Series Return

Mackenzie McKee may mention her career as a fitness model in her Instagram bio, but this Teen Mom 3 alum is set to reprise her reality television career. The 24-year-old will be returning to the MTV franchise by appearing on Teen Mom OG, per The Inquisitr.

While Mackenzie’s most recent Instagram update didn’t mention her return to TV, it did mention what appears to be one of her greatest loves. In fact, it centered all around it.

Mackenzie is a total fitness nut. The mother-of-three has taken her love of physical activity to a pro level. Fans following Mackenzie’s social media will know that she spent most of June prepping for a bikini competition.

The blonde’s update today may not have featured the red-and-white bikini she donned for the competitive event last month, but it didn’t hold back on offering her fans her insane gym body.

Mackenzie’s update today came straight from the gym. It showed Mackenzie flaunting her crazy muscles in a tiny blue sports bra paired with black skin-tight shorts. The star’s rock-hard abs were definitely taking center stage, although muscle on this mother comes as an all-around deal. Mackenzie’s gym-honed arms, legs, and shoulders were all visible as she smiled for the camera and offered another important part of her life.

Mackenzie’s wasn’t alone in her update today. Husband Josh McKee was by her side in one photo, with two more images showing Mackenzie with her legs wrapped around her man.

Mackenzie’s Instagram updates may have a heavy fitness focus, but they don’t exclude her role as a mother. Her children, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, regularly feature on her feed. All three showed up in Mackenzie’s family update yesterday, and by the looks of it, the family-of-five had spent some quality time together at a pool. Photos showed Mackenzie cooling off her legs by the water with her kids, and the brood splashing around with their dad.

Mackenzie’s kids also get mentions from their mom on social media. Earlier this week, Mackenzie posted an Instagram snap of herself in the gym with one of her little ones. Given Mackenzie’s caption, these two are close.

“Carried this one in a Tula until he literally outgrew it. But now he just clings right on. After getting my tubes tied, although I would love to adopt one day, I hate watching this one grow up. Good thing he is obsessed with his momma.”

Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow the star's Instagram.