HBO’s Casey Bloys Discusses Potential Of Further ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Series

As filming closes on the pilot episode of the first Game of Thrones spinoff series, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys is already discussing the potential of additional spinoff series based on the Game of Thrones universe.

Bloys spoke out at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday regarding the future of any Game of Thrones spinoff series. Previously, there has been up to five spinoff ideas floating around, according to Vulture. HBO has been currently concentrating on a Game of Thrones prequel which, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, has just concluded filming on the pilot episode.

According to The Wrap, Bloys has announced that there is certainly the possibility of further Game of Thrones spinoff series.

“I think we have one or two more scripts,” Bloys said.

However, he did also state that before any others were to get the green light, HBO would “see what happens” with the current Game of Thrones prequel in production.

While filming has completed on the pilot for the Game of Thrones prequel series, which has a tentative — but unofficial — title of Bloodmoon, Bloys refused to comment on when the pilot episode would be complete and ready for consideration by the network.

“Nope, nope, nope. Nothing to share. That I’m not gonna tell ya.”

While there may be additional spinoff series currently on the drawing board, there is no information yet regarding when or where in the Game of Thrones universe these potential series will be set. However, HBO has previously stated that they plan to stay away from the previous timeline in Game of Thrones and are eager to introduce new characters.

The current series, a currently untitled prequel, will be set thousands of years prior to the events that occurred in the original Game of Thrones series. HBO has released the following synopsis for this series.

“Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.”

The Game of Thrones universe, created by author George R. R. Martin in his A Song of Ice and Fire series is certainly expansive, so HBO has plenty of opportunities to cover new ground in any new series they develop in this universe. Of course, as per usual when it comes to news about any upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series, fans will just have to wait for further official news from HBO.