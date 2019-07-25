‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, & Ariana Madix Show Off Sexy Summer Bods

The reality stars looked smoking in their swimsuits.

While in Las Vegas, Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and Ariana Madix beat the heat by stripping down to their swimsuits.

In a sexy Instagram pic posted by Brittany, the trio looks stunning.

Ariana, 34, looked pretty in pink. The SUR bartender donned a hot pink two-piece, consisting of a tube top and high-rise bottoms. She flaunted her toned abs and long, lean legs. She accessorized her look with light pink sunglasses.

Brittany, 30, showed off her amazing curves in an adorable olive-green bikini. The low-rise top made her cleavage look incredible. Like Ariana, the Kentucky native wore sunglasses. Her long, thick hair was slicked back into a ponytail.

Stassi, 31, opted for a black-and-white striped one-piece. Her fit physique was on full display. Stassi’s blond hair was piled on top of her head in a messy bun.

The host of the Straight Up with Stassi podcast recently revealed to Us Weekly that she regularly works out to maintain her slim frame.

“I think I work out enough to keep myself healthy-ish,” explained the stunning blonde.

Fans were floored by the sexy snap.

“All gorgeous,” wrote a fan.

“Flawless,” commented another.

“Absolutely bloody gorgeous. Three beauties,” chimed in a different person.

“Looking sexy,” complimented a commenter.

Despite how amazing the Vanderpump Rules ladies look in swimwear, Brittany, Stassi, and Ariana haven’t spent their entire trip in Las Vegas sunbathing.

According to Bravo, the Vanderpump Rules cast stopped by Lisa Vanderpump’s new Cocktail Garden at Caesar’s Palace. The cast was served a drink called Bottom’s Up, a cocktail that contains an entire bottle of Casamigos Blancas tequila, cointreau, strawberries, lime, and jalapeño. The drink, served in a dispenser with a spout, is supposed to serve 10 people.

Brittany’s husband, Jax Taylor, seemed to be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of booze the small party was being given.

“This is not going to end up good!!” Jax wrote on his Instagram stories.

While in Las Vegas, castmates Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney also made their almost-three-year-long marriage official, noted E! News.

In June, Lance Bass accidentally revealed the couple was not legally married. During their Vegas vacation, the “bubbas” decided to take the time to finally obtain a marriage license. E! News surmised the couple may be planning a second wedding while in Las Vegas.

To see more of Brittany, Stassi, and Ariana, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.