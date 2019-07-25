Haley Kalil’s Latest Jaw-Dropping Bikini Snap Has A Message To Haters

Haley Kalil is showing off her incredible bikini body again on Instagram, and doesn’t care what her haters have to say about it.

On Thursday, July 25, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a sizzling snap to her feed that quickly earned recognition from her 273,000 followers. In the photo, Haley was captured rocking the runway in an itty-bitty blue bikini that left very little to the imagination — and her fans certainly did not mind the sexy, skin-baring display.

The 26-year-old beauty was caught with her famous backside to the camera, peering over her shoulder with a huge smile across her face. The model sent pulses racing in the skimpy two-piece that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique, with its top tying in a tight knot in the middle of her back to accentuate her slender frame.

It was the matching bottoms of the set, however, that truly captivated her audience. The thong design left Haley’s curvy booty completely exposed, and its dangerously high cut did absolutely nothing to cover up her lean, tan legs. The jeweled waistband glistened underneath the stage lights, and sat high on her hips to highlight her trim waist and toned midsection.

Haley’s barely-there look was completed with a blowout hair style that added the perfect amount of volume and bounce to her signature red locks. She also sported a glamorous makeup look that consisted of a shimmering highlighter, thick coat of mascara, and bold, hot pink lipstick that made her striking features pop.

Though no geotag was included in the post, the snap appeared to be from the babe’s recent walk down the runway for the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue show during Miami Swim Week earlier this month. Along with the steamy photo, it also included a powerful message to those that had their doubts about her modeling career, and reminded her fans not to listen to haters.

The message was definitely one that Haley’s followers agreed with, and showed their support by awarding the post nearly 7,000 likes after just one hour of going live on Instagram. Several took to the comments section as well to shower the bombshell with compliments on her jaw-dropping display and powerful words.

“You are an inspo for all of us,” one person wrote, while another said she was “the goddess.”

Loading...

“In my book, you’re literally the definition of perfection,” commented a third.

Despite sometimes receiving negative backlash, Haley has never been afraid of showing off her famous curves on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently shared a short video clip of her dancing around in an even skimpier white bikini, driving her followers absolutely wild.