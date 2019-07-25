Michelle Obama Rocks Low-Cut, Gorgeous White Dress During NYC Outing

She may not be the first lady anymore, but Michelle Obama is still a fashionista.

As fans of Obama know, she was often praised for being one of the most fashionable first ladies in history. And while she loved to dress up for sophisticated White House events, she also showed off her casual side many times in jeans and more laid back looks. But each and every time, it’s safe to say that the mother-of-two looked stunning, and that’s definitely still the case today. In new photos that were shared by The Daily Mail, Obama was photographed looking sexy and fabulous in the Big Apple.

The 55-year-old was spotted out and about in New York City’s popular Tribeca neighborhood where she wowed in a low cut V-neck dress that plunged well into her chest, offering just a little glimpse of cleavage. The stunning white number also featured a matching white belt, which showcased her trim waist.

The flowy dress went all the way down to just above her ankles and she paired the outfit with brown wedge heels while carrying a white purse on her shoulder. Obama’s hair is worn au naturel and curly, and she looks to be donning a little bit of makeup while covering the majority of her face with a pair of large sunglasses.

According to the outlet, Obama was surrounded by famous friends as she dined at Robert De Niro’s Greenwich Hotel. Other famous ladies who attended the shindig included Sarah Jessica Parker, Lily Aldridge, Georgia May Jagger, and Olivia Munn. CNN shares that Michelle opened up about her personal life recently, dishing on her time in the White House and what life has been like since then in an interview with Gayle King at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Michelle Obama models natural curls and an elegant white dress for a luncheon in New York https://t.co/0GY9CBfppQ — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) July 25, 2019

When she was campaigning alongside her husband, Obama said she faced a lot of adversity and it was pretty tough at times.

“For a minute there, I was an angry black woman who was emasculating her husband. As I got more popular, that’s when people of all sides — Democrats and Republicans — tried to take me out by the knees and the best way to do it was to focus on the one thing people were afraid of: the strength of a black woman.”

The mother-of-two went on to say that there are a lot of struggles that she and people of color face everyday, but says that she just needed to get out there and tell her story, which is what she did in her new book, Becoming.