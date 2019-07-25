Demi Rose’s Cleavage Nearly Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini Top In Close-Up Instagram Photo

Demi Rose Mawby, also known as Demi Rose, came dangerously close to baring it all in her latest Instagram post. On Thursday, the 24-year-old model shared a close-up selfie in which her barely-there bikini top exposed a fair amount of cleavage. Fans are already going crazy over the daring shot.

The post on Rose’s Instagram feed showed the British social media influencer only from the chest up. She rocked a white crochet triangle bikini top with light blue detailing, which was loosely tied around her neck. Rose’s ample cleavage was incredibly close to spilling out of the somewhat-sheer top. She accessorized the look with a silver necklace.

Rose wore a basic makeup look for the day in the sun, opting for a light pink blush, a bright highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. Her dark brown hair was sprawled out underneath her head in waves as she gave a sultry gaze at the camera.

The geotag that Rose included with her post placed her in Es Vedra, an island in Spain. Although not much else is known about the setting of the photo since it was so close to her face, a few posts on Rose’s Instagram Stories indicated that she spent the day on a boat ride with her friend Debbie Poon. In one GIF posted to her Story, she and Poon rocked on the waves as they flashed winning smiles with hats covering their eyes.

The photo on Rose’s feed garnered over 59,000 likes in a mere 15 minutes. In the comments, fans gushed over Rose’s stunning looks.

“Keeping killing it Demi. Just see u on the TV ad,” one fan wrote with three clapping emoji.

“Your outward beauty reflects your inward beauty,” another said with flames.

“I could look at them eyes all day,” a third follower wrote.

Many other fans opted to express their affection for Rose by simply posting emoji.

Rose’s everyday outfits have proven to be just as sexy. On Wednesday, the model shared an image of a look she wore to head out to a nightclub. She wore a dangerously small white crop top that barely contained her cleavage, as well as some high-waisted bottoms featuring tassels on the sides. She finished off the look with thigh-high black boots and a white purse. Her long hair was pulled up into an Ariana Grande-style ponytail.

That photo was just as popular, as it gained over 293,000 likes in under a day.