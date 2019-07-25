Jeff Bezos Finally Met Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Oldest Son, According To Reports

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez just made another milestone in their relationship. The world’s richest man finally met the oldest son of girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, according to Page Six. The pair met on Wednesday in New York City, according to reports. Bezos has recently dropped $80 million on three apartments off of Madison Square Park and reportedly hopes to combine them into one mega-home.

Sanchez and Bezos made huge headlines after news of their affair broke the media back in early January. Tabloid The National Enquirer managed to obtain texts between the pair that were leaked to the publication by Sanchez’s brother. As a result, Bezos and Sanchez reportedly decided to remain under the radar for the following months, as both were in the process of divorce proceedings with their spouses.

Over the following months, the split between Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, remained drama-free. The Princeton alumna settled for just 25 percent of their shared Amazon stock, which comes to around $40 billion. The tidy sum makes her the third richest woman in the world. In addition, MacKenzie and Jeff share four children together.

Meanwhile, Sanchez had been married to Patrick Whitesell, a successful Hollywood talent agent. The two share two children, and their split has reportedly been amicable as well.

Sanchez, a television host-turned-helicopter pilot and camerawoman, also has a son, Nikko Gonzalez, from a previous relationship with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. Nikko, who turned 18 in February, had not met Bezos before this week.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Nikko finally met the Amazon billionaire after having sushi at hot spot Ninja with his mother and half-brother. Page Six is not sure whether Bezos met them at the restaurant, or the introductions were made afterward. Sanchez’s daughter, who was not at the dinner, has already met the shopping mogul.

A source close to the couple said that the pair are happy with the slow blending of the two families.

“They want this to happen organically, they’re not pushing anything to happen,” the source said.

Sanchez and Bezos recently made headlines from their loved up display at Wimbledon earlier this month. The pair attended the men’s finals and sat in prime seats just behind Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Page Six reported that the couple felt like a “weight has been lifted off their shoulders ” after finally taking their relationship public.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos ‘feel free’ after flaunting romance at Wimbledon https://t.co/Px61haLSrm pic.twitter.com/7lT6JW5cj8 — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2019

“It may not be perfect, but they’re not looking for perfection,” the source added on their relationship.

“They’re happy to be moving on with their lives together. Now they can be free without worrying about anyone. The outside influences have been neutralized,” they continued.