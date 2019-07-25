Gina Kirschenheiter Is Reportedly Leaning On ‘RHOC’ Cast Member Tamra Judge Amid Drama With Husband Matt

Tamra Judge is like a big sister.

Gina Kirschenheiter is leaning on her co-star for support after her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, was arrested on suspicion of a domestic assault just over a month ago.

According to a report shared by Radar Online on July 25, the mother-of-three believes her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star is the perfect person to help her navigate through her messy split from her former husband because she too has been through a tumultuous divorce.

“Gina is confiding in Tamra because Tamra has been through a nasty divorce before and her no bulls**t attitude has really given Gina a lot of strength,” the source said.

As some fans may know, it was Judge who brought Kirschenheiter to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 13 last year. So, moving forward, she believes it is her responsibility to keep Kirschenheiter protected.

“Although the two have had their share of differences in the past, Tamra is, ultimately, one of the strongest women in the world. They are closer than ever right now,” the insider continued.

On June 22, Kirschenheiter and her estranged husband, Matt, reportedly came to blows after a night out on the town in Orange County with her friends. Shortly thereafter, Kirschenheiter filed for a restraining order and revealed that Matt had allegedly hit, choked, dragged her, and threatened to “kill” her after a verbal dispute.

The couple shares three children, including Nicolas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4.

While Kirschenheiter and Judge may have butted heads from time to time, Judge has reportedly been like a big sister to Kirschenheiter in the weeks since her incident with Matt took place. and has been helping her a lot, even though she’s been dealing with her own set of challenges due to her husband Eddie Judge’s health.

For years, Eddie has been suffering from atrial fibrillation and undergone a number of procedures.

According to Radar Online‘s report, Eddie will soon be going under the knife yet again as he continues to fight back against his condition but is already feeling a lot better than he has in past months. In fact, the source revealed he is now back to the gym.

“Tamra is still a nervous wreck over that, so being able to help Gina has sort of taken her mind off her own issues,” the source added.

To see more of Kirschenheiter and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which begin airing on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.