Summer Is Practically A Saint, Reveal Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’

Unexpected new spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that, for some people, Summer Newman is practically ready for sainthood.

Celeste (Eva LaRue) is still angry at her children for not calling her when Lola (Sasha Calle) was in a coma near death and needing a liver transplant. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) blows it off as him feeling like a failure, according to SheKnows Soaps. However, it’s quite a bizarre twist considering Celeste could have been a possible match for her daughter. Leaving Celeste out of the loop could have cost Lola her life if it hadn’t been for Summer (Hunter King).

No matter how anybody else in Genoa City feels about Summer, Celeste is eternally grateful to her for the sacrifice she made to save Lola’s life. Sure, Summer’s intentions weren’t entirely pure since she had hoped to trap Kyle (Michael Mealor) into marriage and make him fall in love with her, but for Celeste, those motives are neither here nor there. She thinks Summer is the bee’s knees, and Celeste is not afraid to shout it out loud.

First, Celeste runs into Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and the two moms commiserate about neither knowing about the risky surgeries their daughters underwent until after the fact. No matter how it all went down, Celeste tells Phyllis she should be proud of Summer’s actions, and Phyllis agrees. Phyllis is more impressive than Summer even knows. Celeste feels that Summer is practically an angle, and Phyllis doesn’t correct her.

Loading...

Celeste also finds Summer, and she thanks the younger woman for donating part of her liver to Lola. Summer actually owns up to some of her mistakes with Kyle too. She tells Celeste that Kyle is madly in love with Lola, and she tried to ruin things for them by getting Kyle to marry her instead of being with Lola. Summer admits that everything is her fault, and she lets Celeste know that Lola is not making a mistake in marrying Kyle. Summer’s admission of guilt only seems to make Celeste adore her more, and it seems likely that the Rosales matriarch could put Summer up for sainthood sometime soon.

Sadly for Lola and Rey, Celeste is quite hurt by their leaving her out of something so huge, and she decides she does not want to stay in Genoa City anymore. She will not even wait for Kyle and Lola’s wedding, but she wants Lola to let her know how it all goes.

With Celeste out of the picture, what will come between Kyle and Lola now because it all seems too easy at this point?