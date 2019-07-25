Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Oceanside Skimpy White Bikini Photo On Instagram

Elsa Hosk will never miss a chance to soak up some rays. The 30-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday to share an incredibly sexy photo of herself sunbathing by the ocean, and it’s currently driving her fans wild.

The photo on Hosk’s Instagram feed showed the Swedish native laying on a big beige-colored mat right on the edge of the water on a beach in Mexico, where she is currently working (and vacationing) with several other models for the clothing brand Revolve. Rays of sunlight shined right down on her glistening body, which was dressed in a skimpy white bathing suit. Hosk’s bikini consisted of a white bra-like top featuring ruffled sleeves. Although not much of the model’s chest was visible from this farther-away side angle, fans could definitely see her flat tummy.

In addition, Hosk wore matching ruffled bottoms that curved up her hips in a V shape, putting a hint of her derriere on display. The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s long, lean legs were elongated as she bent her knees and stretched her feet towards the water.

Hosk accessorized the look with a simple bracelet, a glass bottle in her hand, and some fruit sitting beside her. The model’s blonde locks were soaking wet — indicating that she just took a dip in the water — as they fell behind her shoulders. She propped herself up on both elbows and slightly leaned her head back to enjoy the sunlight.

The post gained over 35,000 likes in just 20 minutes, including one from fellow Angel Sara Sampaio. Meanwhile, in the comments, model Gisele Oliveira simply said, “Wow.”

Many fans took to the comments section to praise Hosk, as well.

“Perfect light, perfect you,” one fan wrote with a heart emoji.

“Stunningly beautiful,” another said.

Loading...

Many others nicknamed Hosk “gorgeous” and “queen,” while some responded only with emoji.

Hosk graced fans with a better view of the look on her Instagram Stories. In that photo, she sat on her knees with her legs spread apart and the bottle between them. The angle showed that Hosk’s top was a bit low-cut, teasing just a hint of cleavage while still offering ample support.

Although Hosk has been spending a lot of her time by the water during this trip, her Instagram photos have not exclusively featured her wearing a swimsuit. On Wednesday, the model shared a stunning photo of herself in a short, tight-fitting pink dress with a collar and puffy sleeves. Fans loved this look just as much, as it currently sits at over 172,000 likes.