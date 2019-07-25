Kelly Ripa’s Strappy ’70’s’ Throwback Pic Blows Instagram’s Mind

Kelly Ripa has delivered yet another epic throwback photo. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host is known for taking to social media with childhood pictures of herself. It looks like today has sent the 48-year-old’s followers another reminder of just how cute this blonde was as a youngster.

Earlier today, Kelly updated her Instagram. A photo showed a much younger Kelly grinning from ear to ear as she posed for the camera while leaning against a table. Kelly was looking a total cutie in her strappy dress, although the star’s hairdo seemed to be taking center stage. Kelly’s pigtails were being offset by a giant bow with polka-dot prints – the bow definitely seemed to swamp the comments section as fans turned out in full force to reply.

A simple caption from Kelly referenced a timeframe some decades ago alongside including some musical-centric terms.

Fans have been going nuts.

“Beyond adorable,” one fan wrote.

“This may be the cutest human of modern times,” another said.

Kelly’s hairpiece definitely got mentioned with one fan referring to it as “goals” and another recalling how they used to wear “big bows” when they were young. Countless other fans took to the comments section to let Kelly know how beautiful she looked both back in the day – many told the All My Children actress that she hasn’t changed.

Today’s throwback follows one made last month. In this Instagram update, the television host had honored her mother’s birthday with a series of old photos that included a picture of Kelly in what were likely her early teens. Once again, fans went crazy. Likewise channeling all things throwback on the star’s social media have been snaps of Kelly’s children when they were younger. Kelly also includes husband Mark Consuelos in her epic old-school posts.

Kelly and Mark are much-loved. This couple might not come as high-profile as the Kardashian-Wests or Beckhams, but they’ve got their fans. Kelly and Mark also fly the flag for having one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages: the Riverdale star married his wife over 23 years ago. Together, Kelly and Mark are parents to three children.

Kelly’s update today proved immensely popular, racking up over 14,000 likes within one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 400 fans into the comments section.

Kelly has 2.4 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including actresses Priyanka Chopra and Chloe Grace Moretz, plus fellow media face Giuliana Rancic. Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram.