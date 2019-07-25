Danielle Knudson Channels ’70s Barbie Vibes, As She Models Tiny String Bikini In Sexy Instagram Video

Danielle Knudson is winning the Instagram game. Over the last couple of days, the gorgeous Canadian lingerie model has kept her sizeable following glued to their screens by dropping one sweltering post after another.

On Wednesday, the blond bombshell left her fans speechless after sharing a collection of torrid nude photos that had one Instagram user brand her as the “goddess Aphrodite” and made another declare them as “the most #AmazingThing on the Internet today,” per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Spread over two separate posts, Danielle’s nude shots racked up more than 11,300 and 5,800 likes, respectively. The Canadian beauty followed up with a scorching Instagram video that reeled in even more engagement, garnering more than 12,800 likes.

On Thursday, Danielle proved to be in a nostalgic mood. The stunning lingerie model revisited her incredible experience at this year’s Miami Swim Week and even chose a sexy clip from the event as her latest Instagram update.

Hosted at West South Beach between July 11 and July 16, the 2019 Miami Swim Week saw the sizzling model heat up the catwalk in a collection of daring swimsuits, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time. Among them was a particularly revealing black-and-white string bikini, which Danielle showcased on Instagram earlier today.

Designed by Chloe Rose Swimwear, the tiny two-piece lured the gaze with its cleavage-flaunting cut and an alluring snakeskin print that ensured all eyes were on Danielle. The fair-haired beauty slayed in the itty-bitty bikini, and completely owned the runway as she strutted her stuff to model the minuscule pool item. Putting her insane body on full display, she paraded the skin-baring swimsuit with hypnotizing grace and a heavy dose of sex appeal.

The tiny string bikini did very little to cover up Danielle’s phenomenal figure, accentuating all of her hourglass curves. The 30-year-old hottie unabashedly flashed her deep cleavage in the plunging bikini top, held in place by a narrow string that went across her bust, just below the chest line. The ultra-revealing bikini bottom called attention to her sculpted hips, highlighting her impossibly narrow waistline. Likewise, her washboard abs and chiseled thighs were also copiously showcased in the smoldering two-piece.

Danielle paired the outrageously tiny bikini with white ankle boots – sending out some serious “70’s barbie vibes,” as she herself noted in the caption of her post. The ravishing model looked every inch the beach babe in the skimpy attire, and even carried around a small white-and-pink beach ball for maximum effect.

As many of her fans might remember, this is not the first time that Danielle has showed off this particular bathing suit on Instagram. The Canadian lingerie model originally showcased the snakeskin-print string bikini in a set of four photos shared to Instagram on the last day of swim week.

Featured in the second slide of the bunch, the sexy swimsuit earned Danielle some viral attention, as fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the model on her torrid beach-babe look.

“You are literally Barbie and no one does it better,” one person wrote under the original post, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

The new video also received a lot of love on Instagram, raking it its fair share of comments.

“Wowww @danielleknudson1 you looked Incredible!!!!! killed it at swim week!! This is our top favorite look though,” read a message from the Vetchy Instagram account, trailed by a two-hearts emoji.