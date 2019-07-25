Mark Wahlberg And Rhea Durham Pack On The PDA In Their Swimsuits On 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

They’re in love and they don’t care who knows it!

As fans of Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, know the two have been married for nearly 10 years and they’re one of the most famous pairs in Hollywood. Though the pair like to keep a low profile most of the time, they are spotted out and about quite a bit — most recently in Sardinia, Italy. Ahead of their milestone anniversary, which is next week, the happy couple hit the beach in style. In photos that were shared by The Daily Mail, the famous duo packed on the PDA while clad in their swimwear.

Rhea looked stunning in a Tiffany blue swimsuit that featured a ruffled pattern around the body of the suit as it plunged low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage to onlookers. Her toned and tanned legs were also on display in the image, with high cut bottoms that also showcased off her picture-perfect derriere. In many of the images, the 41-year-old wore her long locks wet and slicked back. She appeared to be makeup-free for the sun-filled outing, sporting a big pair of sunglasses to cover the majority of her face.

And just like his counterpart, Wahlberg showed off his toned beach body in a pair of blue swim trunks with a blue turtle pattern all over. The actor’s chiseled chest was on full display in the images and he completed his beachside look with a white baseball cap and a pair of black sunglasses. The couple took a little bit of time to splash around together in the water before they moved their love onto shore, kissing and hugging and packing on the PDA.

Mark Wahlberg Vacationing in Italy For 10-Year Wedding Anniversary https://t.co/tOrTJQAOql — TMZ (@TMZ) July 25, 2019

Loading...

A little bit later in the day, Mark, Rhea, and their kids were spotted on board a huge yacht where the actor took photos from the upper deck of the vessel. And in the past, Wahlberg has gushed about his beautiful wife in many different interviews. Last year, the actor sat down with The Sun where he chatted about his relationship with Rhea and how she made him the man that he is today.

“I owe a lot to my wife. She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children. I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to have a family.”

How sweet is that?