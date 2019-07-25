Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Found By Guard As He Was Harming Himself, Bail Denial May Have Prompted Attempt

New details are emerging about the situation reported earlier in the day regarding a possible suicide attempt by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Social media has been buzzing since the initial details about this incident emerged, and now it sounds as if some degree of clarity may be coming to light.

Radar Online shares that according to their sources, a prison guard found Epstein as Jeffrey was trying to kill himself in his jail cell overnight earlier this week. One of many theories that started to swirl as news of Epstein’s supposed suicide attempt became public was the idea that he may have staged the incident without trying to truly harm himself.

However, insiders say that this was a legitimate suicide attempt and that Epstein tried to hang himself. The guard allegedly found the disgraced financier as he was in the midst of trying to harm himself.

As the jail staff attended to him, it seems that Epstein was blue in the face. Previous reports have signaled that he had some relatively superficial injuries around his neck.

“He was alone in his cell and was found by a guard as Jeffrey was attempting to hang himself. Any talk that he did this to get a transfer is also misinformed… It wasn’t staged and he wasn’t attacked by another inmate.”

As The Inquisitr detailed last week, Epstein was denied bail by the judge overseeing his case. According to The New York Daily News, this outcome surprised Jeffrey and he is said to have appeared shaken after he learned that he would not be released as he had anticipated. Sources suggest that this disappointment may have contributed to Epstein’s decision to attempt suicide.

JUST IN | Decision rejecting bail for Jeffrey Epstein sent accused sexual predator into a funk: sourcehttps://t.co/mt24I9edkn — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 25, 2019

The incident happened earlier this week, and a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons clarifies some additional details.

“Jeffrey Epstein is currently housed at MCC New York and is not in a local hospital as has been reported… for privacy and security reasons, we do not share information on an inmate’s medical status or their conditions of confinement.”

It seems that Epstein has met with his legal team since this incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Eastern on July 23. Some reports have signaled that he is currently under suicide watch at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

Given these latest reports, it seems that Jeffrey Epstein may truly have tried to commit suicide rather than have staged it or have been harmed at someone else’s hand as had been speculated. However, many watching this case will be curious to see what other details emerge in the days ahead.

