‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Denies Dissing Lisa Vanderpump’s Wine Line On Twitter

Kyle Richards is fighting back after being accused of dissing Lisa Vanderpump’s wine line, along with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, during a recent episode of the show.

After Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, the creator of the Real Housewives franchise, encouraged his fans and followers to send him questions for Richards on Tuesday night, a woman asked Richards why she made fun of the wine and why the cast “deliberately” tried to hurt Vanderpump.

In response, Richards assured the fan that she did nothing of the sort.

“I didn’t. I actually like her wine,” Richards insisted. “I was asked in my interview why I would drink a margarita in France. That’s why I said I said I’m a margarita girl (or whatever it was I said).”

Richards and Vanderpump have had a years-long relationship with one another due to their full-time roles on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which they embarked on together several years ago, but currently, they are estranged with no sign of a potential reconciliation.

As fans saw during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Richards and Vanderpump’s friendship came to an abrupt end during a scene filmed for the show at the end of last year at Vanderpump’s home in Los Angeles.

During Richards and Vanderpump’s dispute at the restaurant owner’s home, Richards brought to Vanderpump’s attention that it seemed as if she was involved with a Radar Online story accusing Dorit Kemsley of abandoning the chihuahua mix she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. Although Vanderpump swore she had nothing to do with it, and even took and passed a lie detector test, none of that was enough to convince Richards and the rest of the cast that she was completely innocent.

Last month, Vanderpump addressed a potential reconciliation with Richards, telling Hollywood Life, “I think she had that chance.”

Vanderpump then suggested that while Richards has claimed to reach out to her publicly, she hasn’t done so in a genuine manner.

“When people say they’ve reached out — When people reaching out to you to film on camera, that’s not really — ‘Do come meet us for drinks, oh by the way, the cameras are there.’ That’s a different scenario,” she explained.

To see more of Richards and her castmates, don’t miss the final installment of the three-part The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special on Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.