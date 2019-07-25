Ryan Seacrest Wasn’t Allowed Into Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Party

The 'American Idol' host flew all the way to Miami for the bash, just to be denied entry at the door.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday last night with a star-studded bash in Florida, but one attendee found himself struggling to get inside, despite receiving a personal invitation from the birthday girl herself.

According to Us Weekly, Ryan Seacrest ran into a bit of trouble getting in to J.Lo’s party, and detailed his predicament during his morning show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, on Thursday, July 25. The 44-year-old explained that he flew all the way to Miami from New York City last night just to be able to spend a few hours celebrating the “On The Floor” singer before having to turn around and head back to the Big Apple.

“So, I get there, very excited because she personally invited me,” he said during the talk show. “So I get to the front and [the guy] has a list and I see there are a bunch of Ryans…and he says, ‘Well, you’re not on the list.'”

“This is a true story,” he continued. “So I say, ‘Clearly there must be a mistake…she invited me personally. Can I see the list?’ Well, sure enough…there’s no Ryan Seacrest.”

Fans will recall that Jennifer had a two-season stint as a judge on American Idol, which Seacrest has hosted for all 17 seasons. The radio personality explained that he thought the door man would know that the pair had worked together in the past and simply grant him entry despite not being on the list, though his thought proved wrong.

“No, he says, ‘Just wait under the fan.'”

Fortunately, Ryan’s flight to the sunny Florida city wasn’t for nothing. After a phone call was made, he was finally allowed into the the lavish event, which was held at Gloria Estefan’s estate and saw surprise performances by Ashanti, DJ Khaled, and even Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme.

However, once inside, the television personality found himself in another predicament. Since Live With Kelly and Ryan films daily, he had to be back in New York City, meaning that was only able to stay for half of the dinner. Alas, Jennifer’s party boasted a guest list of “hundreds of people,” and Seacrest thought he would have no problem slipping out to catch his flight home.

She can sing, dance, act, and ages in reverse. Happy bday to my incredibly talented friend @jlo! pic.twitter.com/y7do53BAP3 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 24, 2019

But, as the dinner began, the talk show host found himself seated next to the birthday girl, making his plan of escape “difficult.” On top of this, Lopez’s fiance, Alex Rodriguez, who put together the event for his lady love, made “the most romantic, sweetest speech,” Seacrest revealed.

“So I’m sucked into the romance movie and I didn’t want to leave,” he said.

Ultimately, Seacrest found his way out of the soiree and was able to catch his plane back to New York, though the party continued to the early hours of Thursday morning, with a source telling Us Weekly that Lopez and Rodriguez were among the last to leave the bash.