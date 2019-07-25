Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Billy Risks Losing Everything

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy is on a dangerous path, and he risks losing everything if he’s not able to get himself under control quickly.

For a few weeks now, Billy (Jason Thompson) has felt renewed grief over Delia’s death. Adam’s (Mark Grossman) unexpected return from the dead brought Billy’s wretched feelings to the forefront of his mind. Plus, now Billy is also experiencing messages from Delia. According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, Billy told Sharon (Sharon Case) he feels that Delia is haunting him, and he believes it has something to do with Adam. He’s even gotten a gun and fantasized about killing Adam, but he didn’t follow through because Billy does not want to risk the life he has with his children and Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

{Billy put Victoria through hell after Delia passed away,” Billy actor Jason Thompson recently told Soap Opera Digest. “He kind of lost it and didn’t want to scare her into thinking that will happen again. So he’s trying to manage this on his own while he figures out what’s going on.”

Instead of letting Victoria know what’s going on with him, Billy is hiding it for the most part. He did tell Sharon a bit of what’s going on, but Sharon isn’t a professional. In an effort to try to calm himself, Billy takes a sleeping pill, but that plan goes awry quickly. He lays down in his own bed, but when Billy wakes up, he’s at the Chancellor estate, which is absolutely shocking.

“He has no idea how he got there. The sleeping pill knocked him into a whole other stupor. Slowly but surely he begins to unravel at the messages he feels are from the other side,” said Thompson.

Unfortunately for the tortured father, he finds the words “Stop Adam,” and he immediately takes them to mean that Delia is sending them from beyond the grave. Delia will not be able to rest in peace until Adam is gone. Billy is on incredibly dangerous ground with this situation, and dealing with it mostly alone is not going to help him, Victoria, or their children. Most likely these messages are not from Delia, since she would have known the whole time that Adam hadn’t really died in the cabin fire, but Billy is past the point of thinking rationally about this situation. In fact, Bill is at risk of losing everything.

“A couple more pushes, and he just might jump off the edge,” Thompson said.