Porsha Williams Wishes Dennis McKinley A Happy Birthday On Instagram One Month After Their Split

Porsha Williams is showing that she still has some love for her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo of her ex — and baby Pilar Jhena’s father — on her Instagram page on Thursday. According to Williams’ caption, McKinley’s 39th birthday was the reason for the post. Williams opted to share two photos of McKinley from the couple’s baby shower, which took place last year. McKinley is shown greeting guests at the event while wearing a dark grey suit with a black shirt. He is also wearing a floral pin in the shot as the guests capture him on their phones.

At the time of writing, Williams’ post received more than 30,000 likes from her 4.7 million followers. The post also received more than 1,000 comments from Williams’ fans, many of whom commented on Williams’ seemingly dry birthday shout-out.

“U know u dead when we use your government name with no emojis,” one follower joked.

“Idk why this caption so funny to me. ‘Take this birthday post and go Dennis,'” another follower chimed in.

McKinley has yet to reply to Williams’ tribute since she posted it.

Bravo reports that baby PJ also joined in on celebrating her dad. The 3-month-old decided to post a photo of her father wearing a black t-shirt with a black hat and aviator sunglasses as he smiles for the camera. PJ’s Instagram page currently has 208,000 followers.

“Happy Birthday Daddy!! I love you sooooo much!!!” the post captioned.

The Inquisitr reported in June that Williams and McKinley decided to part ways after almost one year together and eight months after McKinley proposed. The couple reportedly split after McKinley was rumored to have cheated with WAGS star Sincerely Ward. While both McKinley and Ward have denied that they were together, McKinley released a statement that he was seeking legal counsel against LaTasha “Tasha K” Kebe, who is a YouTuber who first reported McKinley’s alleged affair.

Loading...

HollywoodLife reports that since ending their relationship, Williams has been living her best life. The Dish Nation host has been sharing adorable photos of PJ and moments with her family, friends, and RHOA cast members Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore. McKinley, on the other hand, has reportedly not been taking the breakup so well.

“Dennis has been heartbroken over the breakup from Porsha and is doing everything and anything to win her back. He loves his family with all his heart and really can’t imagine living without Porsha and PJ every day for the rest of his life,” a source told HL earlier this month.

Fans of Porsha Williams can follow the reality star on Instagram for more updates.