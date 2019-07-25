‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Abby Kicks Things Up A Notch With Nate

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, July 25 brings a terrible day for Nick as he hands Christian over to Victoria to be his guardian after the judge ruled neither he nor Adam is fit to raise the boy. Plus, Abby and Nate take things to the next level, Billy confesses his dangerous thoughts to Sharon, and Michael protects Kevin.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) got custody of Christian after the judge ruled that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) are unfit to raise him, but the judge granted each brother visitation during the next 90 days. Later, Nick sobbed as he packed up the little boy and handed him over to Aunt Victoria for the next three months. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) felt awful that she didn’t take Adam’s deal. However, both Victoria and Nick assured Chelsea she made the right choice in saying no to Adam.

Meanwhile, Michael (Christian J. LeBlanc) pushed Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to get away from Adam while the getting was good since the custody case had Adam distracted. At first, Kevin felt hesitant to leave Michael to clean up the mess his leaving will make for Adam, but Michael pushed Kevin to grab Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Bella and hit the road. Ultimately, Kevin listened to Michael and packed a bag despite once again mentioning he had a plan to get rid of Adam completely without actually killing him.

After another dream about Delia, Billy (Jason Thompson) researched ghosts. He feels like Delia is haunting him. When Billy ran into Sharon, he confessed his worries to her, and he revealed that he even got a gun out and fantasized about killing Adam. However, Billy told Sharon he had no plans to follow through on that fantasy. Sharon urged Billy to find a therapist, but she also agreed to help him until he sees a professional.

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) joined Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to celebrate Devon and Elena living together. After a happy time together, Nate promised to return the favor after he is settled in at his new home, which once belonged to Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard).

After Abby and Nate left Devon’s, Nate offered to sit outside his new house with Abby and talk, but she had other ideas. The two began making out, and then they ended up christening Nate’s new home and taking their relationship to the next level. At Devon’s, Ana (Loren Lott) showed up and revealed her dad was ill, so Devon fired up the private jet, and Ana, Devon, and Elena went to see him.