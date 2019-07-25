‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Barely Contains Her Assets In Micro Bikini

Daniella Chavez is putting on another sexy display for her nearly 12 million followers.

As fans of the blonde-haired beauty know, Chavez is definitely no stranger to strutting her stuff in front of the camera. The stunner has posed for a number of high-profile spreads including Playboy, Maxim, and many more, and each and every photo share earns her a ton of attention from her legion of followers. But it’s Daniella’s most recent photo that has fans’ jaws dropping.

In the stunning new shot, the model kneels down in the ocean and strikes a sexy pose. She puts her hands over her head, leaning back and looking off to the side in the image. Chavez wears her long, blonde locks down and straight along with a beautiful face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and lipstick. While her face and hair look on point, it’s her amazing figure that really has fans gushing.

The bombshell sports one of the tiniest swimsuits to date in the gorgeous photo. It features as little fabric as could be allowed to cover her NSFW parts as she spills out of the bikini top, leaving virtually nothing to the imagination. The bottom of the suit is just as sexy as the top and the barely-there number again leaves little to be desired. The bikini is only held together by clear fabric, and the model’s fans just can’t get enough of it.

So far, the sexy shot has racked up a lot of attention with over 252,000 likes in addition to 4,000-plus comments. While many fans just commented with heart and flame emoji, countless others gushed over the model’s flawless figure.

“You look beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“Very gorgeous,” another chimed in with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Woow Cute Honey,” one more Instagrammer raved.

A few years back, the model opened up to The Daily Mail about her personal life, revealing that she had a fling with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo when he was dating Irina Shayk. The blonde bombshell explained that she and Christian met in November 2014 in the United States when Christiano urged her to come and visit him. From there, the pair hit it off.

“Cristiano was very shy at first, but when he built up his confidence was quite a man, though still a bit fearful. He loved me, but the idea was not to show it.”

The two never ended up dating, but Ronaldo and Shayk called it quits shortly after the alleged affair.