‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff In The Works? Andy Cohen Addresses Rumors Of Vegas-Based Reality Show

The Bravo boss says a spinoff set at Lisa Vanderpump's Las Vegas cocktail garden would not be a guaranteed hit.

Andy Cohen says rumors of a Vanderpump Rules spinoff based in Las Vegas are just that, and he cast doubt that a spinoff of the Bravo hit would even be successful. In a new interview with Page Six, Cohen expressed concern that a new show set at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Lisa Vanderpump’s new Caesars Palace cocktail lounge, would not have the cast connection that the SUR-set Vanderpump Rules has.

Cohen even compared the idea to Linsday Lohan’s failed MTV reality show that depicted the launch of Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece. Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House was recently canceled after one poorly received season.

“It’s not a show that you can just turn cameras on in a new place,” Cohen said of a possible Caesars-set Vanderpump Rules spinoff. “Lindsay Lohan tried to do it with the Lohan beach thing. There also needs to be some rooting interest of why all these people are there together.”

Cohen explained that Vanderpump convincingly pitched her restaurant-based series by touting all the history that was there between the staff at her West Hollywood eatery, SUR.

“I think what makes Vanderpump Rules work is that those people have known each other for years and Lisa has known them for so many years.”

While Cohen seems to have doubts about a Vanderpump Vegas reality show, Bravo will have the final call. Cohen is no longer the head of programming at the network. Meanwhile, although Bravo has made no such spinoff announcement, Lisa Vanderpump has already teased that she thinks some of her SUR staff would love to work at her new bar in Sin City.

“I’m sure some of [the original cast] might want to work out there,” Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “[Scheana Marie] would be good because she knows how I do things. She’s worked for me for so many years. So, maybe she could go over there.”

Interestingly, ET pointed out that job listings for Vanderpump’s Vegas bar listed a requirement that employees “must be willing and able to appear on television or to be filmed while performing day to day job functions.”

Even if they all won’t be working in Vegas, the SUR staff sure likes to party there. Bravo.com notes that several members of the Vanderpump Rules crew are currently in Las Vegas, and they even stopped by Lisa Vanderpump’s new Vegas cocktail garden to down a few drinks.

The eighth season of Vanderpump Rules is currently filming, so what happens in Vegas probably won’t stay there.