Kylie Jenner Posts Adorable Photos Of Stormi, Melts Fans’ Hearts

Kylie Jenner posted a new set of photos on Instagram, and they are melting fans’ hearts. Kylie posted several photos of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, hanging out with her famous dad, Travis Scott.

Kylie revealed that they took baby Stormi on an adventure. Kylie couldn’t seem more smitten with her baby girl in the caption of the photos. Kylie mentioned how much she loves her baby and also said that “she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul.”

Stormi does look absolutely adorable in the photos. She’s wearing a black “Reese’s Puffs” T-shirt with a matching tiny hat. In all of the photos her dad, Travis Scott, is holding his sweet baby girl. They look so happy together.

In addition to all the photos, Kylie finished the post off with a sweet video of Stormi and her dad. The two are playing together while Stormi giggles. It does seem like they have a great relationship.

It looks like Kylie Jenner fans were just as in love with the post as Kylie was. The post ended up racking up 620,000 likes in just seven minutes since posting. The comment section of the post is flooded with love for the baby and her adorable giggle in the video.

“Her little laugh at the end is so satisfying,” one fan wrote on the post.

“She’s the cutest little angel,” another fan commented.

“Aww she loves daddy,” someone else noted.

Fans also mentioned how big she’s getting. Stormi will turn 2 next February, so right now she is 17-months-old.

This “adventure” isn’t the only thing that Kylie and Travis have going on right now. Travis just went to the premier for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to The Inquisitr though, he reportedly left his makeup guru girlfriend at home.

Allegedly, Travis didn’t want to bring Kylie to the event because he didn’t want her to steal the spotlight. The couple decided together that this would be a good opportunity for Travis, and it would go better for him if Kylie weren’t there getting all the attention.

Although, the source also noted that this was a good thing for both the parents because Kylie got to play with Stormi and Travis got some publicity.

“It was a win-win for both of them… Kylie had a great time playing with Stormi…. Travis got to network, be in the spotlight, photographed, etc,” the source said about the couple.