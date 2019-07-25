Uma Thurman Congratulates Quentin Tarantino On ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Actress Uma Thurman starred in three of her most famous films, Pulp Fiction and the two different volumes of Kill Bill, for director Quentin Tarantino.

Tarantino has a new film coming out this week, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and on Thursday, Thurman posted an Instagram photo congratulating Tarantino on the new film, along with a photo of the two of them on the set of Kill Bill.

In early 2018, Thurman gave an interview to The New York Times in which she revealed that she had suffered a neck injury on the set of Kill Bill due to a car accident during a stunt, one that she said Tarantino had persuaded her to do. That led to “a terrible fight for years” with Tarantino, with whom the actress hasn’t worked since.

Thurman, in the same interview, discussed being a victim of Harvey Weinstein, who had produced all three of her films with Tarantino.

In a subsequent interview with Deadline, Tarantino said that he knew the Times article with Thurman’s interview was coming out, and that he had helped arrange the release of the crash footage to Thurman, who had been seeking it for 15 years. He also expressed regret for how he treated Thurman and explained the way the incident affected their relationship.

“It affected me and Uma for the next two to three years. It wasn’t like we didn’t talk. But a trust was broken,” Tarantino said in the Deadline interview.

Thurman did say last year, per EW, that she would work with Tarantino again. However, the director has long claimed that he will retire after making 10 films, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is his ninth.

Loading...

In another interview following the Weinstein abuse revelations in late 2017, Tarantino told the Times about what he knew about his longtime collaborator’s behavior.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” the director told the newspaper. “There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things.”

He also admitted that he was told in 1995 by his then-girlfriend, actress Mira Sorvino, that Weinstein had made inappropriate advances toward her.

In addition to her connection with the director, Maya Hawke, Thurman’s daughter, is in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood as a member of the Manson Family. Hawke recently drew rave reviews for her performance on the new season of Stranger Things.