Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Clap Back At Break Up Rumors With Matching Instagram Posts

The 'Riverdale' stars slam rumors of their reported split.

Days after reports that the Riverdale stars have split up, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have broken their silence.

The pair clapped back at recent claims that they ended their two-year relationship on their respective Instagram accounts.

Both parties shared a snap of a photoshoot they did for W magazine’s latest issue. In the sexy, slightly spooky image, a shirtless Cole, 26, wraps his arms around Lili, his thumb grazing her lip.

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh**,” the stunning blonde sassily wrote.

Lili’s Riverdale co-stars seemed to have loved her snarky quip. Camila Mendes left a clap emoji and Madelaine Petsch commented with numerous fire emojis.

Cole’s caption was more outlandish, as he wrote that the pair is part of a sex cult and has eaten the “reliable” source who keeps talking to news outlets.

Fans shared their excitement that couple have seemingly disputed claims they have called it quits.

“Oh thank God,” wrote a relieved fan.

“YES IT ISN’T TRUE,” chimed in a different person.

“I KNEW IT COULDN”T BE TRUE!!!! OMG I’M SO HAPPY,” responded another fan of the couple.

However, Bughead fans may want to pump the breaks before celebrating.

In the Riverdale co-stars’ W profile, the magazine noted the couple had broken up two months after the separate interviews for the feature were conducted.

Sitting down with W Magazine, Both Lili and Cole discussed their somewhat secretive relationship.

“We’re acknowledging that we’re in a relationship, but it’s a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities,” Lili explained.

The 22-year-old continued to say she enjoys the private aspects of her relationship with Cole.

“No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special,” the Riverdale actress revealed.

Cole acknowledged it has been fun for fans of the show to see Betty and Jughead’s romance blossom off-screen. He also understands his relationship with Lili is intriguing to many. However, he stated that the pair with remain private because the couple’s happiness is their main priority.

The Betty Cooper actress also noted that fame has been difficult for her and she suffers from anxiety when out in public.

To see more of Lili and Cole, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Riverdale on The CW. Lili will also be starring in Hustlers, alongside Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and Constance Wu. The film is set to release in September.