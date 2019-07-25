‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro’s Nude Social Media Snap Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy

Maxim model Kara Del Toro knows how to generate a stir on social media and she accomplished just that in a new Instagram post that she shared on Thursday. The 25-year-old Texas native has been sharing shots from Mexico as she hypes the Revolve line of clothing, but this new shot took a different approach and left little to the imagination.

The new Instagram post from Del Toro seemed to be another photograph taken during her time in Mexico. Del Toro wore a long-brimmed hat on her head, but nothing else. The Guess and Maxim model was sprawled out on an orange lounge chair or bed of sorts outdoors and her sultry curves were on full display.

Del Toro had her eyes closed and her lips slightly parted as she leaned on her elbows. Her tanned physique set Instagram on fire. Del Toro’s followers were practically speechless as they took in her curvy backside.

Naturally, Del Toro was positioned perfectly to give off sexy vibes but keep the look from becoming too NSFW and breaking Instagram’s guidelines. A bit of sideboob was visible in the photo, as were the curves of her pert derriere.

Del Toro’s sexy social media shots have helped her build a following of 1 million fans on Instagram. Based on the intense reaction to this new post, it seems that they could hardly contain their excitement for this nude photo.

Del Toro’s sultry look received more than 8,000 likes in just the first 20 minutes it was on her page. In addition to that, nearly 200 people commented with flattering emoji and notes about how insane this look was.

“Warning label is needed too much,” noted one fan.

“That’s the luckiest bed in the world!” shared another follower.

Del Toro was referred to as a “bronzed babe” in another comment — the warm copper and orange color scheme of this look was clearly a hit.

What’s next for Del Toro? As Daily Star detailed last spring, she has been working on a new Guess campaign that is connected to Colombian singer J Balvin. She has been featured in FHM as well as Maxim and she is certainly doing a great job helping to promote the Revolve brand by sharing looks like this latest one.

Kara Del Toro insists that her sexy figure is 100 percent natural, crediting simply genetics and plenty of pizza, and her look is definitely setting social media on fire. What will the Maxim beauty share next? She never lets too much time pass between her sexy posts and fans will be anxiously waiting to see how far she will push the boundaries next.