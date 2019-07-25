Britney Spears’ Swinging Lady Pic Has Instagram Stumped

Britney Spears has her fans stumped. The singer took to Instagram last night to share a somewhat mysterious photo. The vintage-style image appeared to be a diary with scrawly writing and roses strewn across it. The sweet and romantic-looking snap further channeled Old World vibes through the background woods and a gilt-framed painting showing a woman on a swing.

The 37-year-old pop star offered no caption for her artsy and girly update.

Britney’s fans mostly seemed moved by what they were seeing – it was, after all, a beautiful photo. Many of the “Toxic” star’s followers appeared to have questions, though. They came by the masses.

“Dear diary??” one fan asked.

“A flower person or a frame person?” another wrote.

“Whatever this is it’s a beautiful vintage-esque photo,” one fan told Britney.

While this user didn’t seem out to question the artsy nature of the update, they did seem a touch confused over what it was supposed to represent. Elsewhere, Britney was probed over whether she might be releasing new music with fans wondering if the picture was a coded message.

This music heavyweight had some fans who were willing to back her up, though.

“When ur the queen of pop you’re allowed to post anything without explanation,” one fan wrote.

“Queen of images without description” seemed to echo the sentiment.

One user seemed keen to get some answers from the mother-of-two.

“What’s with the random photos all the time???” they asked.

Britney’s recent Instagram updates have come with the odd whimsical vibe, but they’ve mostly followed the pattern that’s well-known among her fans. Updates typically include candid videos of the singer, cute vacation or swimwear snaps, plus the epic workout footage that’s commonplace on this fitness fanatic’s social media.

Britney has also been keeping her fans updated on her relationship with boyfriend Sam Asghari — the couple has been dating since 2016 and recently appeared on the red carpet for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood‘s premiere. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Britney rocking up to the premiere with a ring on her finger sparked major engagement rumors. It looks like the star isn’t engaged after all, though.

Britney’s update yesterday may have had some fans stumped, but it didn’t fall short on the love. Countless fans took to the comments section to shower the star with praise and give the unusual update the thumbs-up. The post also proved popular overall, racking up over 63,000 likes.

