‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Gets On All Fours & Pulls Up Thong In Latest Post

Jasmine Sanders looks to be enjoying summer in the best way by spending time on the beach. In her latest Instagram post, she flaunted her fabulous body while playing in the water.

In a triple post, the model wore a skimpy neon yellow bikini that showed plenty of skin. In the first snap, Sanders sat on her knees and pulled at her bikini bottoms up as she gave the camera a sultry look. In the second photo, she got on all fours and splashed around in the water laughing. In the third shot, Sanders was still on all fours smiling as she looked off to the side. Sanders wore a full face of flawless makeup and her curly hair hung loosely around her shoulders. With dark brows, contoured cheeks, and a nude color on her lips, she rocked the look. Of course, all of the photos showed off Sanders’ fabulous physique.

In the photo’s caption, Sanders said she was going to do things that made her fans want to throw the phone across the room. Her fans were loving the snaps, and while many simply responded with fire and heart emoji, others commented on the saucy photos.

“Having Goddess Summer,” one fan wrote.

“Keep doin it then,” said another.

“I want to jump through the screen,” joked one follower.

Sanders, 28, has been modeling since she was a teenager. It’s hard to believe that she was once bullied. In an interview with Ocean Drive magazine, the model said that kids at her school would tease her about her long legs. Those legs helped launch a career that has allowed the Instagram sensation to experience incredible success.

Sanders wants to build on that success.

“I want to begin to be more of a businesswoman,” she said, adding that she would like to create “fun products and merchandise” as well as get into acting.

On living life through the lens of social media, the Sports Illustrated model said that dealing with trolls can be tough.

“The people who are on my page defend me and protect my privacy so much that I feel like I should protect them,” she said.

“If there’s anything negative written, I delete it because I don’t want them to go into a battle with someone who begins to do any type of cyberbullying. The internet is so hurtful sometimes and it can be one click that changes somebody’s life.”

Fans wanting to stay up to date with Sanders should follow her Instagram account.