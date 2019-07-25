Model Charly Jordan Runs Around In Tiny Pink Bikini & Bounces All Over The Place In Steamy New Video

Charly Jordan’s latest video is sending Instagram into a meltdown.

Currently, the stunner is attending Revolve Summer with a slew of other models and social media influencers in Cuixmala, Mexico. Since she’s been there, the stunner has been putting on a sexy display for her 2 million-plus fans in a number of NSFW photos. But it’s her latest video that was shared with her army of followers that is really getting temperatures to soar.

In the NSFW video clip, the model dons one of her sexiest bikinis to date. The top of the hot pink suit leaves little to the imagination as the model puts on a busty display for fans. And the suit bottoms are just as hot with string sides and a small piece of fabric that barely even covers her figure. For the occasion, she rocks a long necklace as well as a matching bracelet and wears her long, curly locks up in a top knot.

The video starts out with Charly standing in the water and getting splashed by a big set of waves before it pans over to a video of her running with her chest bouncing around. When the model turns her back to the camera, fans are treated to a view of her toned and tanned derriere. The video, which is set to music, ends with the model enjoying a bonfire while she’s still in her bikini.

Since the post went live for fans, it’s earned Charly plenty of attention with over 92,000 likes and almost 500 comments. While some followers commented on the gorgeous scenery in the photo, countless others couldn’t help but gush over Jordan’s flawless figure.

“Such a cute bikini and I’m obsessed with those curls!!!” one follower commented with a heart-eye emoji.

“You’re gorgeous and that is a really cool video,” another fan gushed with a series of emoji.

“You’re amazing incredible stunning beautiful@charlyjordan smoking hot literally,” another Instagram user raved.

In a recent interview with Thought Catalogue, the model opened up about her career and described a few of her all-time favorite photos. In one stunning shot, the model stands in a stairwell and strikes a pose in a tiny white bikini. Just behind her is one of her pals who does the perfect photobomb as he jumps off the balcony.

“This was taken on a trip to South Africa. The levitating guy in the background is Rory Kramer, the videographer for the Chainsmokers. But the interesting thing about this photo is the journey I took to get there. When you go somewhere, you never know what’s going to happen,” she explained before going on to reveal her long journey to South Africa.

Fans can keep up with Charly by giving her a follow on Instagram.