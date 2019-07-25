Diddy & Lori Harvey Spark Romance Rumors Again After Being Spotted Together

Diddy and Lori Harvey are once again leaving their fans to wonder if the two are an item.

The Inquisitr shared back in March that the Bad Boy CEO and the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey were spotted together at a party. Lori is reportedly the ex-girlfriend of Diddy’s son Justin Combs, per HollywoodLife. The two were seen out in New York City on Wednesday and were seemingly enjoying each other’s company.

The two both wore casual attire as they strolled the NYC streets. Diddy donned blue and white striped shorts with a grey button-down. Lori decided to wear blue high-rise harem pants with white stripes and paired it with an off-the-shoulder white crop top. In photos provided by The Shade Room’s Instagram account, the two are laughing and smiling as they walk on the street. In the second photo, Lori is still smiling while Diddy appears to be stunned as he possibly notices the camera.

The sighting sparked a plethora of comments on Twitter. Many users were confused as to how the two reportedly became a couple when Lori was romantically linked to Diddy’s son. Others praised Lori for keeping her dating options open.

“Puffy is dating Lori Harvey who is Steve Harvey’s daughter and the ex-girlfriend of Puffy own son… I swear 2019 is so weird man,” one user tweeted.

“Listen! Lori Harvey needs to take after her stepdad & write a book on being single & living your best life. The chapter where she teaches us how to dodge the misogyny that plagues women exploring & enjoying their options should be required reading. It’ll be called, She Got Game,” another user chimed in.

The alleged union of Diddy and Lori comes just months after Diddy’s ex Cassie announced she was expecting a child with her boyfriend Alex Fine. Once the news broke in June that Cassie was expecting a child just months after she and Diddy broke up in October 2018, Diddy was seemingly handling the news well. The mogul even posted a photo of Cassie and Fine on his Instagram page back in June and congratulated the couple on their bundle of joy.

HL reports that Harvey is the daughter of Steve’s wife, Marjorie. The outlet also reports that in addition to the Combs, Lori has been romantically linked to several other men in the entertainment industry. The model was previously engaged to Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay, and has reportedly dated Trey Songz and Future since she and Depay called it quits.

Lori has previously denied that she and Diddy are dating.