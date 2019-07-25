‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Wows Fans With Cleavage-Baring Dress In Racy Instagram Snap

Kenya Moore will soon be making her big television return, but first she has a racy snap to share with fans.

The returning Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Thursday to post a very revealing glimpse of herself wearing a plunging orange dress in a viral popular picture. The picture was an immediate hit with the reality television star’s fans, prompting thousands of likes and all manner of compliments about the 48-year-old’s youthful good looks.

“Beautiful Kenya,” one person wrote.

“One of the most beautiful women in the world bar none,” another commented.

The dress appeared to be the same (or similar) to one she had posted last week in its full length on Instagram, which also got some viral attention.

Kenya has been getting all kinds of attention from her Instagram pictures lately. Another recent post drew some big compliments from fellow Real Housewife Kandi Burruss.

“I love that dress!” Kandi commented on the photo.

Kenya has also been in the spotlight ahead of the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta as she rejoins the cast of the hit reality show. As Hollywood Life reported, there are rumors that Kenya is working with Porsha Williams to oppose NeNe Leakes over the course of the season.

An insider told the publication that Porsha and Kenya’s plan to take on NeNe is a made-for-television feud that will be getting plenty of screentime.

“Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore seem to be making a pact and teaming up together to take on Nene Leakes during RHOA filming. They both feel this will not only make Nene angry and upset, but it will be a driving force for Porsha’s story line, beside’s everything going on with Dennis (McKinley),” the source claimed.

The source went on to say that Porsha is thrilled to have best friend Kenya back on the show, and viewers will get a chance to see the babies that each woman welcomed over the course of the last year.

The insider said that Kenya’s return to the show is sure to stir up some drama, as Kenya knows how to make for good television — and how to make it work for her own career.

“She is so happy to be back holding her peach and being a part of the amazing platform that is the Housewives franchise. It’s great for business and Kenya is a smart business woman,” the insider said.