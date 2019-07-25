Kate Upton Flaunts Gorgeous Long, Lean Legs In Stunning Throwback Bathing Suit Instagram Snap

Supermodel Kate Upton is currently focused on enjoying time with her baby girl and her husband Justin Verlander, setting aside the majority of her work commitments for now. However, she still shares some great shots to her Instagram page frequently. On Thursday, she posted a stunning throwback that drove her fans wild.

In the throwback photo that Kate shared, Kate was photographed near the ocean with the gorgeous water behind her and a clear blue sky overhead. The supermodel was wearing a one-piece bathing suit and sunglasses as she held a volleyball and smiled broadly toward the camera. At this stage of her career, her blonde hair was cut fairly short and it was blowing in messy, beachy curls.

At the bottom of the photo, there was a watermark for Vogue. In fact, this shot was from the June 2013 issue when Kate did an extensive shoot for the magazine.

Vogue detailed that in this photo, Kate was wearing a Chanel black bathing suit with white piping details. The magazine also pointed out that Kate spent a lot of time at a Florida beach during her childhood years and it was clear that the model was quite comfortable in that setting.

Back at that stage of Kate’s career, Vogue quoted trainer David Kirsch with his take on Kate’s physique.

“Look, she’s got curves. She’s sexy. She’s a woman, and she embraces it.”

Kate was on the cover of that issue, a headline touting her as an “American Dream Girl” and “the hottest supermodel on Earth.”

A lot has changed for Kate in the six years since that issue hit the newsstands, but Kate is still as gorgeous as ever. These days, however, she generally prioritizes her daughter Genevieve over fancy photo shoots. She recently shared an adorable photo on Instagram, noting that Genevieve is her world.

Kate has a following of nearly 6 million fans on Instagram these days. Within the first 30 minutes or so of being up on Kate’s page, this gorgeous bathing suit shot already had more than 27,000 likes. There were more than 100 comments from followers as well, with everybody stunned by the gorgeous shot and the model’s beautiful smile.

Kate Upton’s gorgeous looks have kept her in the top echelon of supermodels for quite a few years now, even though she has stepped away from the camera to a degree to start her family. Based on this gorgeous throwback bathing suit snap, it is easy to see why she has managed to so successfully keep her millions of fans captivated.