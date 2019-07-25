Porsha Williams’ Post-Baby Body Blows Instagram’s Mind: Fans Can’t Believe She Just Gave Birth

Porsha Williams is getting a lot of praise this week. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star welcomed her baby daughter Pilar Jhena four months ago. While many of the 38-year-old’s social media updates have been dedicated to her baby girl – Pilar even has her own Instagram account – Thursday’s post had Porsha taking center stage. It looks like this mom’s post-baby body is blowing her fans away.

Porsha’s update came in video form. The mother of one seemed in a celebratory mood as she held her smartphone in front of a bathroom mirror and shook her stuff with some moves. Porsha’s sexy curves were on show via a skin-tight black dress with lace details around the bust – a low neckline was also flashing the star’s womanly cleavage. Porsha appeared somewhat glammed-up, although her look wasn’t overdoing it. The video was showing off Porsha’s signature sassy vibes, plus the beautiful smile that her fans adore.

A lengthy caption from Porsha appeared geared towards her shape. The star admitted that pinging back wasn’t something she was rushing. If anything, Porsha seemed to have fully embraced returning to her pre-baby silhouette with the time that she needed. Porsha mentioned that she does not wish to succumb to societal pressures. She added that she does not want weight worries to “cloud” her “motherhood” journey.

Fans have been going nuts.

“You look AMAZING!!” one fan wrote.

“Oh wow! What baby weight,” another remarked.

“Looking good honey,” was another response.

Countless other fans took to the comments section of Porsha’s video to send the star love and praise. Porsha did, indeed, look incredible. This fit and curvy star has also been wowing her fans via swimwear looks since giving birth. Pilar was much tinier back in June when Porsha bravely took to Instagram in a sizzling black swimsuit that flaunted her post-baby curves. The picture currently sits at over 103,000 likes.

Loading...

Pilar was fathered by Porsha’s ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley. This former couple made major headlines earlier this year with a split that saddened many fans. Porsha appearing without her engagement ring had already sparked rumors that the couple might be on the rocks – cheating rumors were vehemently denied by McKinley. E Online reported Porsha and Dennis’ breakup in June.

Porsha did, however, update her Instagram on Thursday with a picture of Dennis in honor of his birthday. Fan responses to Porsha’s update suggested a touch of confusion. While some fans wondered if the post was shade-throwing, others queried whether the two are back together or not.