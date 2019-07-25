Walt Disney World Releases Special Christmas Package For 2019 Holiday Season

Today marks Christmas in July, and Walt Disney World jumped into the festival spirit by releasing a new package for its theme parks in December.

The Ultimate Disney Christmas Package is bookable from July 25 until October 26, 2019, according to WDW News Today.

The package is available for check-in on December 21, 2019, with check out on December 26. It includes a five-night stay in either a moderate, deluxe, or deluxe villa resort, a four-day theme park ticket with hopper, and tickets to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on December 22. And, on Christmas day, a special Disney gift will be delivered in-room.

Additional tickets can be added for more days at the four theme parks. Tickets can also be upgraded to park hopper plus, which not only allows guests to visit multiple parks in one day but also includes entry into Disney’s two water parks, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course, and the company’s two mini-golf courses.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a ticketed event that takes place after general admission to the Magic Kingdom park closes and so has a limited number of guests. The merriment includes a chance to check out the park’s holiday decorations, meet-and-greets with Disney characters like Jack Skeleton, a handful of rides with holiday overlays open with minimal wait times, and festive snacks and beverages. Tickets usually start at $99 and also include the new Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show.

The package also includes activities on specific days like nighttime access to the Animal Kingdom Park on December 21. There, visitors will be able to ride select attractions, including Avatar Flight of Passage, Na’vi River Journey, and Expedition Everest and also see the Rivers of Light: We Are One show.

On December 23 or 24, visitors who book the package will get reserved viewing of the new Epcot Forever fireworks show and a $50 gift card for Epcot dining.

Rates start at $199 per person per night for a family of four in a standard view room at Disney’s Colorado Springs Resort, making the entire package $3,980.

While no special access is included in the package to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the park tickets do get visitors regular access to the park. The theme park is home to the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land, which will open on August 29.

The new land features the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride, a cantina based on the films, and shopping outposts. According to Florida Today, a second ride, Rise of the Resistance, will open on December 5, which was Walt Disney’s birthday.