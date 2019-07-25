Caitlyn Jenner Wears Black Bikini During California Heatwave

Caitlyn Jenner, 69, share a new shot of herself wearing a bikini in hopes of beating the California heat this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Caitlyn Jenner took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post a photo of herself sporting a skimpy black bikini while relaxing in the swimming pool at her Malibu home.

Jenner stands in the pool as she looks towards the sky and closes her eyes while soaking up some sun. She has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and pulled back behind her head. Her skin looks red from the sun.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wears a minimal makeup look for the snapshot, which includes darkened eyebrows, bright eyes, a fresh face, a bronzed glow, and nude lips.

Caitlyn’s flat tummy can be seen under the water as she cools off in the pool. In the background of the picture, a gorgeous blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds can be seen, as well as some green hills.

Lanterns with large white candles inside are also seen surrounding the pool, likely to help light the area for nighttime swimming sessions or party decorations.

In the caption of the picture, Cait assures fans that she’s coated in sunblock to help protect her skin from harmful rays.

As many fans already know, Caitlyn Jenner was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before her transition. She is the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Casey, Burt, Brandon and Brody Jenner.

According to Us Weekly, Cait’s son, Brody, spoke out about his father skipping his wedding during an episode of his reality show, The Hills.

Brody revealed that not having his father at his wedding was a “bummer” and “hurt” him. “I would have loved to have had her there, but she had better things to do, apparently,” he said.

“I met your dad, married your dad, had this great happy life here in Malibu until that fateful day where Bruce said to me, ‘I want to transition,'” Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson said during a dinner outing with her son on the show.

“My life just did a 180. In my mind, I had lost my normal, my family, my wonderful husband that I had thought would be forever. I had lost my marriage and the father of my kids. I was devastated. That was just a momentary reaction. My greater sympathy had to go out to Caitlyn,” Linda added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Caitlyn Jenner’s life by following her on Instagram.