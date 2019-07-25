Travis Scott Reportedly Left Kylie Jenner At Home For Movie Premiere So She Wouldn’t Steal The Spotlight

Travis Scott attended 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' premiere without girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

On July 22, rapper Travis Scott attended the Los Angeles premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Fans were quick to notice the 28-year-old went solo, reported Hollywood Life. According to an insider, Travis’s leading lady, Kylie Jenner, stayed at home so her beau could get some attention.

“Kylie and Travis discussed him attending the premiere and felt it was a great opportunity for him to gain some publicity and exposure,” the source told Hollywood Life. “The premiere was a huge night in Hollywood and a star-studded event where every A-lister was attending.”

The couple decided in order for Travis to have more notoriety, he needs to attend the premiere without the famous billionaire. The insider explained Kylie often overshadows her boyfriend when they are in public.

“However, they also felt it was best for Kylie to stay back and not attend this time around because they felt she would have stolen the spotlight and not given Travis the limelight,” revealed the source. “It was a win-win for both of them… Kylie had a great time playing with Stormi…. Travis got to network, be in the spotlight, photographed, etc.”

The source noted Kylie did not mind skipping out on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere. The beauty mogul no longer likes going on red carpets, as she finds them to be stressful. The 21-year-old reportedly prefers staying at home with her daughter, Stormi.

The couple recently faced major backlash from fans and a leading disability organization, reported People.

On Sunday, Kylie posted a pic on her Instagram of the pair posing near their car in an underground parking lot. Fans were quick to notice the couple appeared to have parked their car in a space for people with disabilities.

The Ruderman Family Foundation, a disability inclusion group, chastised the photo. Jay Ruderman, the foundation’s president, stated the reality star should use her platform to help those with disabilities. He noted she is a role model to many, and she could use her star power to show the general public why disability accessible parking is a necessity to those who need it.

Fans were also outraged. Many expressed disappointment and condemned her for her actions.

Despite the controversy, the post received over 8 million likes.

Kylie has not yet responded to the backlash.

To see more of Kylie and Travis, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.