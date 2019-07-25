‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Stuns In Tight Spandex During Rare Footage: ‘I Have My Starbucks, Of Course’

Chelsea Houska tends not to share her every waking moment on social media. The Teen Mom 2 star will take to the platform for sweet updates of herself and her family, but the posts tend to be scarce. Chelsea has only updated her Instagram once this month.

This mother will, however, take to her Instagram Stories to keep her fans updated on her life. The platform’s Stories are only live for 24 hours, though, so getting in on Chelsea’s goings-on comes as a race against the clock.

On Thursday, Chelsea took to her Instagram Stories to share a morning outing with the kids. The mother of three appeared out to showcase a stroller caddy from the merch line she and husband Cole DeBoer have designed as part of a collaboration. The Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy retails baby and child goods as well as trendy athleisurewear for adults.

Chelsea was nothing short of wowing as she took to the streets near her home. The (usually redheaded) brunette was clad in a sporty outfit comprised of tight spandex leggings in blacks and a stylish gray T-shirt. The look definitely seemed to be channeling all things sporty with further athletic injections from a pair of Nike sneakers and a baseball cap. The video showed Chelsea prepped for her outing with a stroller and a caddy filled with everything she needed.

“I have my Starbucks, of course,” Chelsea could be heard saying.

Fans also saw a juice box and snacks for the kids, plus a nutrition bar to keep Chelsea going. The star definitely seemed rearing to go, although she equally proved every inch the brand ambassador as she took the time to detail the stroller caddy’s benefits.

Chelsea and Cole appear to have put a huge amount of effort into their Itzy Ritzy collaboration. The company website retailing the couple’s merch comes with a description that seems to reflect their input on the goods.

“The Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy is an edgy, laid-back and uniquely designed line of everyday products for modern moms & dads. In collaboration with Itzy Ritzy, Chelsea + Cole inspired their own sets of products to reflect their individual styles.”

Loading...

Chelsea is a mother to Aubrey, Watson, and Layne. The latter two are shared with Cole, while Aubrey was fathered by Chelsea’s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Chelsea has 5.6 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including country singer Jessie James Decker, former adult entertainment star Jenna Jameson, and members of the Teen Mom franchise.