WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Arrested For Drunken Incident

WWE Monday Night Raw superstar Jimmy Uso, whose real name is Jonathan Fatu, was arrested this morning for driving under the influence near Pensacola, Florida, according to a report by TMZ.

The report claims that the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion was speeding when an officer pulled him over for driving erratically and swerving in both directions.

Details surrounding the arrest are mostly unknown at the time of this writing. However, TMZ reports that the 33-year-old was booked at 3:04 a.m. and subsequently given a DUI charge along with a citation for speeding. Additionally, he’s reportedly still behind bars, with his bond set at $1,000.

WWE doesn’t appear to be taking any drastic punishment against the wrestler. As noted by Ringside News, the company released a statement which suggests they’re giving him a pass — for the second time.

“Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.”

Furthermore, this incident comes only a few days after the Usos were laughing about Jimmy’s previous arrests on Monday Night Raw during a rap segment with John Cena, per Wrestling Inc.

“Respect for calling me out, but ain’t no way I’m getting bested,” Cena rapped. “Ya’ll look just like your mugshots. How was it getting arrested?”

This isn’t the first time the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion made headlines for alcohol-related wrongdoings. Back in February, The Inquisitr reported that he was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction following a drunken altercation with law enforcement officers in Detroit, Michigan.

According to officers present at the incident, Uso got out of the car and squared up to them after they pulled over his wife — fellow WWE performer Naomi — for driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

After the February altercation with the law, the superstar agreed to a plea deal that resulted in him paying a $450 fine.

WWE didn’t punish their superstar after the first incident, either. That said, for a company that operates on a “three strikes and out” policy, it’s surprising that they haven’t taken some disciplinary action against one half of the Uso brothers.

Whether or not this affects his role on WWE television remains to be seen. Usually, when company management is unhappy with a wrestler over a public scandal, they stop giving them interesting storylines and winning streaks until they’ve proven that they can handle themselves respectably outside of the ring.

Uso has yet to release a statement about his arrest.