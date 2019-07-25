Robert Mueller’s Mental Health Is Questioned By Pundits After ‘Struggling’ In Testimony

Politico is reporting that several political pundits and FBI sources are voicing their concerns about Robert Mueller’s health after he appeared to be “struggling” to answer questions during yesterday’s public testimony.

“This is delicate to say, but Mueller, whom I deeply respect, has not publicly testified before Congress in at least six years. And he does not appear as sharp as he was then,” tweeted David Axelrod, the former top Obama White House strategist.

Axelrod is a Washington veteran and served in the Clinton White House as well.

Others who have known Mueller for years echoed Axelrod’s remarks.

“Bob Mueller is struggling,” said Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor who worked under Mueller in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C.

“It strikes me as a health issue. We need only look at footage of his earlier congressional appearances to see the dramatic difference in his demeanor and communicative abilities.”

As reported by The Inquisitr, Mueller deflected questions nearly 200 times during his testimony before the two committees, often referencing the report instead of answering directly. Moreover, he asked members of the committees to repeat their questions at least 30 times, Politico found.

A former FBI official said that it was clear that Mueller was “clearly struggling” at times during the hearing.

“He is clearly struggling a little, especially with long, convoluted questions. Having said that, even Mueller at his peak would be playing it very conservatively and would be giving short, curt answers,” he explained.

Those who defend Mueller have pointed out that he was a reluctant witness and chafed against being a political pawn for the Trump-Russia controversy. Even before yesterday’s testimony, Mueller would rarely make public announcements, furthering claims by those close to the G-man that he preferred to stay out of the political fray.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

However, others have pointed out other concerning aspects of Mueller’s testimony. For example, the 74-year-old did not appear to know the source of the Steele Dossier was Fusion GPS. Many pundits found this alarming, as the Steele Dossier was one of the most important aspects in the FBI’s decision to investigate Trump for his alleged ties to Russia.

In addition, Mueller appeared to fumble with an answer asked by California Representative Ted Lieu, per CNN. The congressman asked Mueller if the reason he chose not to indict President Trump was because of the Office of Legal Counsel guidance against indicting a sitting president.

Mueller originally answered “correct” before walking back his answer and clarifying several hours later that he did not reach a “determination” that Trump had committed a crime.