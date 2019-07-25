‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Daughter Working At Christian Camp With Shady Past

Paige Drummond the daughter of the star of the Food Network’s hit cookies series The Pioneer Woman, is working at a Christian sleepaway camp that has a tainted past reported Radar Online. She announced on her official Instagram that she would be spending until August 9 working as a counselor at a camp and gave fans an address where they could write her letters.

She said on the social media network, “Hello friends!! Today I am filled with so much joy and so much excitement because the Lord has called me to work at Kanakuk Kamps this month! Pray that His kingdom is glorified and that hearts are pointed to Jesus! I will be there until August 9th so I would LOVE to hear from y’all #writeme.”

Kanakuk Kamps is a sleepaway summer camp whose goal is reportedly to develop “dynamic Christian leaders through life-changing experiences, Godly relationships, and spiritual training,” says its official website.

Unfortunately, the camp also has a dark past. Its former director was convicted of molesting young male campers in 2010 reported Radar Online. The gossip news site reported that Kanakuk Kamps former director Peter D. Newman was sentenced to two life terms in prison plus 30 years. The crimes reportedly took place between 2005 and 2008 reported Radar.

Although it has a dark past, the camp is reportedly full of teens who want to do good work in their communities and towards others. Since 1926, Kanakuk Kamps, located in Branson, Missouri, has had over 450,000 campers. They claim as per their official site, that their leadership programs, rigid hiring procedures, and low staff turnover rates allow them to hire a staff that is leaders in their schools, churches, and communities.

Inquisitr previously reported in June that Paige Drummond was caught with an open container of beer and appeared drunk when she was arrested by Oklahoma police officers on April 12. The charges against the young woman were expunged by her attorneys and it was required that she pay a fine of under $500.

Loading...

Ree Drummond is also a mother to daughter Alex and two sons, Bryce and Todd. She began her cooking empire as the author of a blog titled “The Pioneer Woman” where she posted recipes and photos from her life on her Oklahoma cattle ranch she shares with husband Ladd.

Her blog and easygoing style became so beloved that Ree was noticed by The Food Network who hired her to star in a cooking and lifestyle show that centers on her family and their day-to-day life on their cattle ranch in Oklahoma titled The Pioneer Woman. The show has since become a cornerstone of the cable network.